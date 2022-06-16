Alia Bhatt's jewellery collection is to die for and these 5 PICS are proof

1 / 6

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is one of the cutest and most promising actresses of the industry. Her talent precedes her. The actress needs no introduction. Ever since her debut in 2014, she has proved her acting prowess in several movies. She is currently awaiting the release of her highly-anticipated film, Brahmastra, which also stars her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. It is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she gives a glimpse of her everyday routine to her loved ones. The actress is also quite well-known for her exquisite fashion sense and whenever she steps out or drops some pretty pictures on Instagram, she makes headlines. Be it a western look or an ethnic attire, Alia rocks them all. Moreover, her accessory game is always on point too. Talking about accessories, Alia has the best jewellery collection - the kind that enhances her look. From dazzling to subtle, Alia has all kinds of pretty jewellery. Here are some of her best pieces.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram