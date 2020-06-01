/
Alia Bhatt's love for high end brands from Sabyasachi, Prabal Gurung to Manish Malhotra REVEALED; See PHOTOS
Bollywood stars are often the talk of the town for their stylish collection of high-end brands. Alia Bhatt is one of the most fashionable stars B-town. Here's looking at times she opted for her favourite brands from Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra, Prabal Gurung to others and looked stunning as ever.
Ekta Varma
Published: June 1, 2020 08:25 pm
Alia Bhatt's love for high end brands is worth checking out
Alia Bhatt is the apt combination of beauty and talent. Over a career span of almost seven years, she has truly defined herself as a versatile and bankable actress with works like Udta Punjab, Highway, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and many more amazing performances. She has won several awards for her performances and is undoubtedly a bonafide star. Over a career span of eight years, the actress has always impressed the audiences with her nuanced craft and talent and has truly made her mark in the industry. Alia has an interesting line up of films in her kitty with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, the trilogy Brahmastra co-starring beau Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar's period drama Takht which releases in 2021. She is also well known for her style and impeccable fashion sense which leaves everyone amazed. Be it her airport look, casual outing, parties, award shows or her gorgeous traditional lehengas, she pulls it off with sheer grace and elegance. She has turned out to be a style icon for the millennials as she never fails to make heads turn with her spectacular looks. The diva has hired the right army of people to make sure she is fashionable and chic always. Speaking about what fashion means to her, Alia said in an interview, “Style and fashion are not just about the way you look, it’s about the way you feel. What I liked about the platform is that it’s bridging the gap between the individual and the expert. You may have an inherent sense of style but may need some help to put it together,” Be it a red carpet gown, a classic pantsuit or a traditional saree, Raazi star carries it off like a pro! Not only has she made waves with her acting skills, but with her sartorial picks too. She surely loves designer ensembles, but the actor never shies away from experimenting with new labels. We take you through five Indian and international brands that are a mainstay in Alia Bhatt’s wardrobe.
A colourful saree by Sabyasachi
For an award ceremony, Ms Bhatt put her most colourful foot forward. She picked out a saree by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The saree bore multi-colour stripes and sequins with a thick embroidered border. She paired it with a blouse that featured a plunging neckline that also bore loads of embroidery.
Floral Manish Malhotra saree
This would be incomplete without the mention of the ace designer Manish Malhotra. For a festive gathering, the actress looked gorgeous as ever as she donned a floral nine yards by Designer Manish Malhotra. The yellow saree featured pink floral prints all over that was accompanied by a bright gold border around its hem.
Ravishing as ever in a red Prabal Gurung creation
A couple of years back, wearing one of her most favourite designers, she was snapped wearing a red dress by Prabal Gurung from his Spring 2018 collection. Her red metallic sheen dress had flutter sleeves, a waist cut out and ruffle detail, and she styled her look with clear PVC sandals, which was a smart idea.
Twinning with co-star Varun Dhawan as she dons an outfit by Lovebirds
For the promotions of her film Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-starring Varun Dhawan, the actress opted for a blue midi dress with a cut out at the neckline from Love Birds Designs. Her dress was styled with black cut out sandals and hair tied up in a ponytail with minimal makeup adding finishing touches to her look.
Drop-dead gorgeous in Georges Hobeika
The stunner Alia Bhatt opted for a free-flowing dual-toned gown by Georges Hobeika for the Filmfare Awards this year. The off-shoulder gown had a slanting orangish-yellow panel that cascaded in a flare on Alia’s hand. The perfectly draped number culminated in a snug fitted silhouette up till her waist and tumbled down in a huge flare.
Floral Sabyasachi saree
When Sabyasachi celebrated twenty years, Alia wore a saree by the label, a printed yellow-green one and paired it with an off-shoulder blouse. The overall look was one that was quite balanced and we love those earrings that she accessorised it with.
An unconventional piece by Manish Malhotra
Alia wore the concept palazzo saree by Manish Malhotra for her best friends wedding. For the day, she chose a bright blue hue and styled it with a contrasting pastel pink jewellery.
Chic and stylish outfit by Lovebirds
A couple of years back, Alia wore a chic ensemble by Lovebirds. The outfit featured high-waisted flared pants that cropped right at her ankles. She paired it with a cropped collared tee.
Stunning in a Prabal Gurung creation
For the promotions of her film 'Raazi', Alia Bhatt wore a Prabal Gurung dress. Her powder blue chiffon, ruffle detail dress was pretty, youthful and ultra-feminine and it worked perfectly well with Alia's vibe.
When Alia dolled up in Georges Hobeika
Back in 2016, Alia threw us a curveball by keeping it candy sweet in a multicolour fit and flare dress by Georges Hobeika. A pink belt and matching pumps are how she accessorized her look.
