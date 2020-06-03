/
Alia Bhatt's noteworthy collection of books will make every Bibliophile out there envious; Check it out
Alia Bhatt's love for reading is popular amongst her fans as she regularly shares a glimpse of the books on her list through her social media. Today, we have compiled for you the list of her favourite books! Take a look.
Ekta Varma
Published: June 3, 2020 04:15 pm
Alia Bhatt's collection of books that you must get your hands on right away
Alia Bhatt is amongst the finest and most sought-after stars in B-town and there's no denying that. Over a career span of eight years, the actress has always impressed the audiences with her nuanced craft and talent and has truly made her mark in the industry. Alia has an interesting line up of films in her kitty with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, the trilogy Brahmastra co-starring beau Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar's period drama Takht which releases in 2021. She has proved her versatility and talent with some of the most incredible performance and being a recipient for the Best Actress Award for consecutive years. Alia Bhatt also loves to sing and has given her melodious voice for some of the most amazing songs like Samjhawan, Ikk Kudi, Sooha Saha, Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le and Humsafar. Alia is also well known for her style and impeccable fashion sense which leaves everyone amazed. Be it her airport look, casual outing, parties, award shows or her gorgeous traditional lehengas, she pulls it off with sheer grace and elegance. Well, apart from being a bonafide diva, the star also has an immense love for reading and is a big-time bibliophile. Reading is her most favourite thing to do when she needs her "me time" and the actress opened up about it in an interview. She said, "Even if I’m tired after a shoot, I don’t come and hit the bed immediately. I listen to music, I reflect, I read…I like waking up early in the morning so I can glance through the newspaper. I gather all my thoughts, answer messages, speak to people as to what I can do more creatively." She often shares the glimpses of her reading lists on her social media handle that make great suggestions for her fans! Recently, she shared a sneak peek of her reading the famous fantasy novel Harry Potter. On that note, have a look at the star's favourite list of books that you can read too amid lockdown!
Alia turns Potterhead
Every Alia fan who is also a Potterhead was filled with happiness as the Raazi star took to Instagram to share that she started reading the iconic fantasy series!
Small Fry by Lisa Brennan
As Alia shared this book's photo on her social media account, she wrote, "Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are - Mason Cooley."
Brahmastra star shares her escape from boredom while staying home
Alia posted a photo of her lockdown read, opened to a page on musician Nitin Sawhney and advised her fans to do the same.
Shaheen Bhatt's I've Never Been (Un)Happier
Badrinath Ki Dulhania star posted the picture of her sister Shaheen Bhatt's book I've Never Been Unhappier. The book chronicles the real story of Shaheen Bhatt, who suffered from depression at a young age. Reportedly, the book also has a chapter dedicated to Alia Bhatt.
Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen
Alia Bhatt shared her love for a classic novel by Jane Austen. She chose Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen to be her most favourite novel of all time.
The Fault In Our Stars
Alia Bhatt posted a picture holding this popular romantic novel. Written by John Green, the book narrates a heart-wrenching tale of love and friendship. According to Bhatt, this John Green novel is one of her favourites.
Her Again: Becoming Meryl Streep
2 states actor also posted a picture of Michael Schulman's novel Her Again: Becoming Meryl Streep. Reportedly, the book was gifted to the Gully Boy actor by director Shakun Batra. The book by Michael Schulman is a biography narrates the life of popular Hollywood actor Meryl Streep.
Mouni Roy sorts Alia Bhatt's reading needs
Throwback to the time Gold star Mouni Roy sent Alia a bunch of her favourite books and Alia was overjoyed!
In-Flight reads
When Alia Bhatt opted for 'Becoming the Michelle Obama' as her in-flight read.
