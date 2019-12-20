Home
Alia Bhatt's THESE SHOCKING controversial moments that are unforgettable; Check it out

Alia Bhatt is one of the popular and most loved actresses of Bollywood. She has been a part of several controversies. Right from the infamous Koffee with Karan fiasco, AIB roast scandal, Bhatt has had her share of controversies. Check them out!
Mumbai Updated: December 20, 2019 04:59 pm
  • 1 / 6
    The Raazi actress' controversial moments

    Alia Bhatt is one of the popular and most loved actresses of Bollywood. The actress is currently busy prepping up for her upcoming film i.e. Brahmastra. She will be sharing screen space with her beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor in the same. The duo's on sets pictures keep going viral on social media. Apart from Brahmastra, Alia will also be seen in Takht and Sadak's sequel. In Takht, she will be starring screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor. Speaking about Sadak's sequel, she will be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the same. With hard work and talent, Alia has definitely proved that she's more than just a star kid. Since her debut which happens to be Karan Johar's Student of the Year, Alia has been a part of several hit films including Highway, Gully Boy, Raazi among others. However, it wasn't a easy ride for the actress. She has been a part of several controversies. Right from the infamous Koffee with Karan fiasco, AIB roast scandal, Bhatt has had her share of controversies.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    Alia Bhatt Controversy

    The AIB Roast Scandal

    This is one of the unforgettable controversies of the actress. It took the internet by storm for several reasons. Alia had an FIR and an arrest warrant issued against her for being a member of the audience.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Kangana Ranaut's comment on Alia Bhatt

    When Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi released, Kangana called out several celebs for not supporting her including Bhatt. She called her KJO's puppet for not speaking up. The Raazi actress gave it back by saying that supporting Kangana Ranaut's movie is a personal thing and it is not fair for her to ask celebs about it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Alia Bhatt Controversy

    Koffee with Karan

    During her debut in Bollywood, Alia along with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra made an appearance on Koffee with Karan. During a rapid fire round, Varun, Alia, and Sidharth were asked who is the President of India. She replied "Prithviraj Chauhan" and was trolled mercilessly on the social media.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 6
    Alia Bhatt Controversy

    Wardrobe malfunction

    While promoting her film, Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania with co-star Varun Dhawan, Bhatt had a wardrobe malfunction on set. Varun lifted her up and the same resulted in trouble for the actress. The same created a lot of buzz on social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Alia Bhatt Controversy

    Kangana's dig at RK and Bhatt's relationship

    In an interview with a leading daily, Ranaut called Ranbir and Alia dumb for dating each other. She spoke about the couple's age gap and called them kids.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

