Amid wedding rumours, here’s proof that Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are BFFs

Twinning and Winning

It was on late Wednesday when wedding rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal ignited social media. Although the lovebirds haven’t made their relationship official, media reports claimed that the duo is all set to tie the knot in the month of December this year. It was suggested that the wedding preparation of the two have already begun in full swing and Katrina and Vicky are choosing fabrics for their big day. The news hasn’t been confirmed by both parties as of yet. Just a day after that wedding reports of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also grabbed the headlines. Rumour mills has it that the couple is also eyeing to seal the deal in the month of December this year. However, an official confirmation on the same is yet awaited. Well, all we can do is wait patiently and let the couples confirm if the rumours are true. However, amidst this, we bring you a collection of stunning photos of Alia and Katrina Kaif that showcase the two share an amicable bond. For those unaware, Alia’s current boyfriend was in a relationship with Kaif for over 5 years before the two called it quits for each other. Even though the ex angle remains between Alia and Katrina, it seems that there isn’t any animosity between the two. Check out the proof below:

Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram