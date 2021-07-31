Home ⁄
Ananya Panday to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs who will be appearing in South Indian movies
Bollywood celebrities have been venturing into regional movie industries and here are the names of the Bollywood female actors who will be seen appearing in upcoming South Indian movies. Read ahead to take a look.
Published: July 31, 2021 04:38 pm
Bollywood actors appearing in upcoming South Indian movies
South Indian movie industry has been coming up with movies that have been keeping viewers on the edge their seats. They have showcased excellent stories, depicting unimaginable twists and turns, becoming one of the leading movie industries in India. Many Bollywood moviemakers have been keen on working with South Indian actors and directors to make successful movie. Even though regional movies have always been dubbed in different languages and made available for the entire country to watch, the moviemakers have been coming up with the concept of multilingual movies. This has allowed even the Bollywood actors to venture into the South Indian movie industry and make a huge name for themselves in every area of Indian entertainment. Here are names of female actors from Bollywood who will be appearing in upcoming South Indian movies. Read ahead to take a look.
Taapsee Pannu
Even though Taapsee Pannu has worked in the South Indian movie industry, it has been a while since the actor returned to the regional movies. She will now be seen in Swaroop RSJ’s upcoming Telugu movie, Mishan Impossible.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday will be making her Tollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming Telugu language romantic sports action movie, Liger, where she is cast to play the lead character opposite Vijay Deverakonda.
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon is a very popular name in the Bollywood industry, who will be seen appearing in Prashanth Neel’s upcoming movie, KGF: Chapter 2.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen making her comeback in the regional movie industry with Mani Ratnam’s upcoming Tamil epic Ponniyin Selvan.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is all set to make her comeback in the regional movie industry with Nag Ashwin’s upcoming Project K that will have Prabhas opposite Deepika Padukone.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon will be seen in a South Indian movie for the first time, after making it big in the Bollywood industry. She will be appearing in Om Raut’s upcoming mythological movie, based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, titled, Adipurush opposite Prabhas.
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani will be seen appearing in Shankar’s upcoming directorial, RC 15 opposite Ram Charan.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt will be making her debut in the South movie industry with SS Rajamouli’s upcoming movie, RRR, also starring Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, South Indian actors, Ram Charan, Jr NTR.
