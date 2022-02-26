Bollywood celebrity nicknames that you probably didn't know

One common part of growing up in Indian families is having a lot of nicknames. And our Bollywood celebs are no exception. While they are given some very popular names by their fans, they all have some funny nicknames as well. Well, you might be amused to find out the cute and funny names by which our favourite stars are referred to at home. They might be the public figures for the rest of the world but in from of their friends and families, they are just someone's brother, sister, son, or daughter. Check out cute and hilarious nicknames of our favourite celebs.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
The actor has been stealing several hearts with his dapper looks for more than a decade now. But do you know that his grandmother gave him the nickname Duggu?
Photo Credit : Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Alia was all chubby and bubbly during her teenage days. So her family and friends kept her nickname as Aalu to tease her.
This pappu can certainly dance very well! Varun's nickname is Pappu and he sometimes finds it embarrassing when his dad calls him by that name.
Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan's Instagram
The International star icon Priyanka is called Piggy Chops by a lot of her Bollywood friends. The name was initially given to her by the actor Abhishek Bachchan. However, at her home, her family members lovingly call her Mimi owing to her funny childhood habit of mimicking people.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra's Instagram