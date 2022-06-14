Brahmastra: 5 BTS pics from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer that will get you excited for the film

Ever since Ayan Mukerji announced his film Brahmastra, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to release. It has been several years that the filmmaker has been working on it. Recently during an event in Visakhapatnam, it was announced that the trailer of this film will be released on June 15. Since then fans have been jumping with joy. Well, this Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer has created a lot of hype and as claimed by Ranbir, this is going to be India’s very own Marvel. Now that we are just a few hours away from the trailer launch event, let us see some BTS pictures from the sets of this film that has gotten us all excited.
Photo Credit : Ayan Mukerji Instagram
Going as per the teaser of Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor’s character in the film has special powers and will be called Shiva. In this picture we can see Ranbir playing with fire.
Look at how engrossed Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are as they listen to their Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji with entire focus.
Alia Bhatt seems to be lost in her own world, while Ranbir looks at her with love filled eyes from behind in this BTS picture.
Alia Bhatt is deeply engrossed in Ayan Mukerji as he seems to be explaining a scene to him.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor look lovely as they are clicked from behind, enjoying the logo launch of Brahmastra in Varanasi.
