Brahmastra BTS photos

It was just weeks ago when Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Brahmastra is targeting a September 9, 2022 release. Now, On Saturday, December 11, this Ayan Mukerji directorial hit the headlines once again, as the lead actress of the film, Alia Bhatt took to social media to make an exciting announcement about the film. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress shared a quirky teaser stating that the motion poster of the film will be launched on December 15. Adding more to the fan’s curiosity, Alia also stated that the Brahmastra team will also unveil their character Shiva during the launch of the motion poster. To note, the big announcement will be done at a grand event live amidst fans. In the recent past, the director of the film, Ayan has also been levelling up fan’s excitement by sharing a slew of behind-the-scenes photographs from the sets of the film. Hence, here we have curated a few of them for you.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram