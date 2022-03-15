Brahmastra to RRR: 5 Most awaited movies of Alia Bhatt

    Upcoming movies of Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt's filmy career graph has only witnessed a rising trend in all these years. With movies like Gully Boy, Highway, Raazi, Udta Punjab, Gangubai Kathiawadi, etc she has established herself as a talented and secure actor in the film industry. The diva is unstoppable as she has several mega projects in her kitty for the coming year. Here's a look at 5 upcoming movies of Alia Bhatt.

    RRR

    The actress is all set for the release of her upcoming movie RRR. The film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, while the movie is directed by SS Rajamouli. The film will is slated to be released on March 25, 2022.

    Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

    The actress will once again share the screen with Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. The movie will also see veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

    Brahmastra

    Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will mark Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first collaboration. The movie is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

    Darlings

    Alia will debut as a producer with the upcoming movie Darlings as she launched her production house last year. The movie also stars Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Mathew.

    Jee Le Zaraa

    The actress is all set to collaborate with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the upcoming movie Jee Le Zaraa. This Farhan Akhtar's directorial will follow an all-girls road trip.

