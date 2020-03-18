/
Coronavirus outbreak: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, celebs' recommended shows to watch during the pandemic
Coronavirus has led all of us to a quarantine session. While working from home, many of us are looking for ways to spend this time. Here we have a list of celebs' recommended favourite shows that will make a great watch this season.
Celebs' favourite shows to binge watch
Coronavirus has become a raging pandemic going on in the world right now. The cases in India have risen to a number of over 147. This has widely affected the schools and colleges which have been shut down. Meanwhile, most of the organisations have given their employees a work from home in order to avoid the possibilities of any infections. The thing that we crave the most in this quarantine time is something fun to spend our time. Many of like to binge watch shows and movies, ardent book lovers have the time of their life as they can fulfil their reading wish list. The OTT platforms offer a wide range of shows and movies that are truly hard to miss We are all left confused and wondering as to what to watch. Here we are to your rescue! This quarantine season, we bring to you a list of celebs' favourite of shows and movies that will help you spend time this season.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone once posted a story on her Instagram handle where she is seen going gaga about the third season of the Netflix series, The Crown.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Katrina Kaif
The very gorgeous diva once mentioned in an interview that her favourite web series would be Peaky Blinders and all time binge watch is FRIENDS.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Alia Bhatt
The Student of The Year actress revealed This Is Us and The Crown are her favourite shows when asked by Vogue.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Ananya Panday
When off-duty, Ananya loves to binge-watch on television shows, sitcoms and even reality shows. Speaking to Brides Today, Ananya revealed that though she's watched Friends and Gossip Girls already, she can re-watch them just about any time.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
In a fun conversation with Vogue, the actress revealed that Sex Education and The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel are her favourite shows to binge-watch.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Shraddha Kapoor
"Nothing spooks me more than episodes of Black Mirror." said Shraddha in a conversation with a leading daily.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha
Godless is her all time favourite and we are surely adding it to our binge-watch list.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Anushka Sharma
During the promotions of Sui Dhaaga, the diva mentioned that she is a bigtime Sherlock Holmes fan and loves watching it.
Photo Credit : Instagram
