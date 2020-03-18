Home
/
Photos
/
Alia Bhatt
/
Coronavirus outbreak: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, celebs' recommended shows to watch during the pandemic

Coronavirus outbreak: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, celebs' recommended shows to watch during the pandemic

Coronavirus has led all of us to a quarantine session. While working from home, many of us are looking for ways to spend this time. Here we have a list of celebs' recommended favourite shows that will make a great watch this season.
5792 reads Mumbai Updated: March 18, 2020 04:54 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Coronavirus outbreak: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, celebs' recommended shows to watch during the pandemic

    Celebs' favourite shows to binge watch

    Coronavirus has become a raging pandemic going on in the world right now. The cases in India have risen to a number of over 147. This has widely affected the schools and colleges which have been shut down. Meanwhile, most of the organisations have given their employees a work from home in order to avoid the possibilities of any infections. The thing that we crave the most in this quarantine time is something fun to spend our time. Many of like to binge watch shows and movies, ardent book lovers have the time of their life as they can fulfil their reading wish list. The OTT platforms offer a wide range of shows and movies that are truly hard to miss We are all left confused and wondering as to what to watch. Here we are to your rescue! This quarantine season, we bring to you a list of celebs' favourite of shows and movies that will help you spend time this season.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone once posted a story on her Instagram handle where she is seen going gaga about the third season of the Netflix series, The Crown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif

    The very gorgeous diva once mentioned in an interview that her favourite web series would be Peaky Blinders and all time binge watch is FRIENDS.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    The Student of The Year actress revealed This Is Us and The Crown are her favourite shows when asked by Vogue.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday

    When off-duty, Ananya loves to binge-watch on television shows, sitcoms and even reality shows. Speaking to Brides Today, Ananya revealed that though she's watched Friends and Gossip Girls already, she can re-watch them just about any time.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    In a fun conversation with Vogue, the actress revealed that Sex Education and The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel are her favourite shows to binge-watch.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 9
    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha Kapoor

    "Nothing spooks me more than episodes of Black Mirror." said Shraddha in a conversation with a leading daily.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Sonakshi Sinha

    Sonakshi Sinha

    Godless is her all time favourite and we are surely adding it to our binge-watch list.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma

    During the promotions of Sui Dhaaga, the diva mentioned that she is a bigtime Sherlock Holmes fan and loves watching it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Nysa Devgn: 5 Times Kajol and Ajay Devgn\'s daughter bowled us over with her desi avatar
Nysa Devgn: 5 Times Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter bowled us over with her desi avatar
From Eminem to Lizzo, here\'s a list of hip hop artists BTS stars J Hope, Suga and RM should collaborate with
From Eminem to Lizzo, here's a list of hip hop artists BTS stars J Hope, Suga and RM should collaborate with
Ahead of Kalla Sohna Nai release, check out Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana\'s ROMANTIC moments
Ahead of Kalla Sohna Nai release, check out Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's ROMANTIC moments
Alia Bhatt: 5 Times the Brahmastra actress proved she is just like us
Alia Bhatt: 5 Times the Brahmastra actress proved she is just like us
Shweta Tiwari\'s kids Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Tiwari are the cutest sister-brother duo in town, Check PICS
Shweta Tiwari's kids Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Tiwari are the cutest sister-brother duo in town, Check PICS
Vijay Deverakonda: Trendy travel look to traditional wear, 5 outfits to raid from the actor\'s wardrobe
Vijay Deverakonda: Trendy travel look to traditional wear, 5 outfits to raid from the actor's wardrobe

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement