Crop tops to denim shorts; 5 Times Alia Bhatt dished out major summer fashion goals

Alia Bhatt has been synonymous with stunning looks and impressive acting skills. The actress made her debut with the 2012 release Student of The Year along with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra and ever since then, there has been no looking back for her. In her career of around a decade, Alia has proved her mettle several times on the big screen and has won hearts with her versatility. Besides, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress has also carved a niche for herself as a style icon in the industry.
From nailing the red carpet looks to the casual outing look, Alia never misses a chance to make the heads turn with her fashion sense. In fact, the actress, who is known for her presence on social media, often treats fans with her beautiful pictures which go viral in no time. As Alia continues to win hearts with her style statements, here’s a look at some of Alia’s pics which give a glimpse of her summer fashion which every girl can have in her wardrobe.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt opted for a comfy knee-length dress with schiffli detailing which is a must-have in summers. She completed her look with open tresses and a pair of white sneakers.
This pic featured Alia wearing a multi-coloured outfit with straps. She had completed her look with a flower in her open tresses and the green trees in the background added to the beauty of the pic.
Photo Credit : alia bhatt instagram
Alia has an inclination towards denim shorts and this pic is proof. The actress has paired her blue coloured tie-dye t0shirt with denim shorts.
Alia looked beautiful in her pink coloured one should top which he had paired with denims. It is certainly a comfy outfit for summer.
The actress was slaying in her coordinated checkered print blue and white coloured crop top with pants. The crop top had a deep neckline and stylish sleeves and made a comfortable stylish outfit for summers.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app