Kaleera to Mangalsutra; 5 unique features we noticed in Alia Bhatt's ethereal bridal get-up

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally got their fairy-tale ending, reinstalling our faith in love and its power. The newlyweds looked absolutely regal and gorgeous. It may have been hours since Alia posted her wedding pictures, but we still haven’t been able to turn our gaze away from them! It won’t be wrong to say that Alia is one of the prettiest brides we have ever laid our eyes on. She is the epitome of elegance and sophistication. Honestly, she looked like a real life princess who finally tied the knot with her royal prince. Alia’s bridal get-up was so impactful because the tiny even elements that made up the entire attire were carefully thought. We found many unique aspects about Alia’s breath-taking bridal get-up and we cannot wait to share them with you. Be it Alia’s mangalsutra or her Kaleeras, each had a beautiful meaning hidden in them. Were you able to spot them? It is okay if you weren’t, that is what we are here for! Alia’s gorgeousness is just too much to handle so beware!
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram
If you zoom into Alia and Ranbir's beautiful wedding pictures, you can find that her sleek mangalsutra features hubby Ranbir’s lucky number which is 8.
For their wedding, Alia and Ranbir twinned in beautiful Sabyasachi outfits. Alia Bhatt ditched the mainstream lehenga and wore a hand-dyed ivory organza saree. Alia looked just too pretty!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Again, as we zoomed in and took a look at Alia’s unique birds' trinkets kaleeras, we noticed that they feature a number 8 charm which is close to Ranbir Kapoor and his family. Now, isn’t that so pretty?
One of the reasons why we fell in Alia’s dulhan avatar is because she chose the minimal route and proved that less is definitely more. Her intricate Mehendi adorned her slender hands. On the other hand, she went for sleek chooda bangles, not the extravagant ones.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Unlike the usual trend of buns of jooda with gajra, Alia left her gorgeous wavy hair open as they framed her face beautifully. This hairstyle suited the entire vibe of the look very much.
