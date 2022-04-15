Kaleera to Mangalsutra; 5 unique features we noticed in Alia Bhatt's ethereal bridal get-up

1 / 6

Alia Bhatt's scintillating bridal get-up

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally got their fairy-tale ending, reinstalling our faith in love and its power. The newlyweds looked absolutely regal and gorgeous. It may have been hours since Alia posted her wedding pictures, but we still haven’t been able to turn our gaze away from them! It won’t be wrong to say that Alia is one of the prettiest brides we have ever laid our eyes on. She is the epitome of elegance and sophistication. Honestly, she looked like a real life princess who finally tied the knot with her royal prince. Alia’s bridal get-up was so impactful because the tiny even elements that made up the entire attire were carefully thought. We found many unique aspects about Alia’s breath-taking bridal get-up and we cannot wait to share them with you. Be it Alia’s mangalsutra or her Kaleeras, each had a beautiful meaning hidden in them. Were you able to spot them? It is okay if you weren’t, that is what we are here for! Alia’s gorgeousness is just too much to handle so beware!

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram