Did you know Alia Bhatt owns a jacket worth Rs 1.5 lakh? Check out the list of EXPENSIVE outfits owned by her

Alia Bhatt is one of the top stars in B-Town. She is also a fashionista, and today we take you into the list of expensive items from her wardrobe! Check out.
4489 reads Mumbai Updated: March 27, 2020 08:37 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Alia Bhatt's EXPENSIVE outfits

    Alia Bhatt is the apt combination of beauty and talent. Over a career span of almost seven years, she has truly defined herself as a versatile and bankable actress with works like Udta Punjab, Highway, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and many more amazing performances. She has won several awards for her performances and is undoubtedly a bonafide star. Over a career span of eight years, the actress has always impressed the audiences with her nuanced craft and talent and has truly made her mark in the industry. Alia has an interesting line up of films in her kitty with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, the trilogy Brahmastra co-starring beau Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar's period drama Takht which releases in 2021. She is also well known for her style and impeccable fashion sense which leaves everyone amazed. On that note, check out the actress' expensive outfits that are hard to miss!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Fendi jacket

    The actress owns this Fendi jacket that she wore on the visit to New York. She posted this picture on Instagram with the caption, "Hello 2019". However, it was her jacket worth a whopping 2,110 USD which is approximately Rs 1,58,250 (as of date) which grabbed all attention!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Stylish lunch dates

    Alia Bhatt wore a maxi dress and teamed with a blue denim jacket for a lunch date with her friend. The actress' Gucci denim jacket in this look costs a of whopping Rs 1,83,820.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    Airport look worth a fortune!

    Alia wore a long camouflage cotton hooded anorak from Marc Jacobs with some cool embroidered patches all over it with a plain black knee length t-shirt dress. This stunning jacket costs an approx of whopping Rs.96,683.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Lunch date with the Kapoor family

    Alia Bhatt wore a dress that costs Rs 92,215 approximately for her first lunch with the entire Kapoor family. The actress was styled by Ami Patel in Prabal Gurung's popular Gingham with cascade dress in pink and blue.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 8
    Off-White's bomber jacket

    A celebrity favourite label, Off-white seems to have been liked by Alia Bhatt too. The star picked a black and white bomber by the label for her trip to the airport. .The jacket costs approximately $345.82 which is Rs. 25,936 as of today.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    A cute printed night suit for the airport

    The actor stepped out in a floral Gucci night suit, worth Rs 1.8 lakh that she styled with a pair of nude heels for one of her airport appearances.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    The colourful airport look

    Alia's orange hoodie jacket with a rubber logo was courtesy Prada and costs a whopping Rs 85,000 (approximately).

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

