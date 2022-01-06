Disha Patani to Alia Bhatt: 5 Celebrity-inspired beach looks

Bollywood celebrities love to dress up and make fashion statements. Every time we look at their social media posts, they are wearing something classy and trendy. These celebrities also have a great collection of outfits for their beach vacations and in fact, these are perfect for relaxing on the sand. From swimsuits to maxi dresses, these actresses don it all only to inspire us to take a holiday to the beach. Here's a rundown of 5 celebs-inspired outfits for your next beach vacation.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Chirpy, cheerful, yet flirtatious, Ananya Panday looked like a beach diva in that swimming costume. The unique bikini top featuring sunflower prints radiates true beauty.
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday's Instagram
White is the most versatile swimsuit. Disha Patani's white bikini suit against the beach backdrop is just what you need for an incredible beach trip.
Photo Credit : Disha Patani's Instagram
Sara picked a blue monokini with floral prints for her Maldives holiday and paired it with classy rose-tinted glasses that made her look super stylish.
Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
Alia looked like a mermaid donning a multi-coloured bikini. The breezy outfit featured multi-coloured vertical stripes that gave it a chic look.