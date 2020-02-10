/
From first conversation to staring at his photos, Alia Bhatt's confessions about boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's chemistry has been the talk of the town ever since they started dating. However, did you know Alia Bhatt first met him at the age of 11? Check out such more interesting confessions the actress made about Ranbir Kapoor.
Ekta Varma
Alia Bhatt's interesting confessions on Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir are one of the most adorable couples in the Bollywood industry. They make heads turn every time they are spotted together at events, parties or award shows. From their very cute PDA moments to Alia giving Ranbir 'Picture credits' on Instagram, the couple has never shied away from confessing their love for another. They always give us some major couple goals. The cupid struck the two on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra in Bulgaria. The couple has been going strong ever since and have remained inseperable. However, taking you to a flashback, Alia has always had a self confessed crush on beau Ranbir. From meeting him at the age of 11 to staring at his pictures, check out some interesting confessions of Alia about Ranbir Kapoor.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 6
First celebrity crush
In one of her round table interviews, Alia was asked about her first celebrity crush and she instantly answered saying it was Ranbir.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 6
Staring at pictures
At the same round table, Anushka asked her if she used to have his posters in her room to which she denied. Although, she also accepted that she used to stare at his pictures.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 6
First ever meeting
Alia also revealed, "I met Ranbir when I was 11, I had auditioned for Black. Since then, I had a crush on him. And then he came in Saawariya, and I had already seen him."
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 6
The desire to marry Ranbir
On karan Johar's talk show a few years back, Alia Bhatt confessed her crush on Ranbir and also said that she still wanted to marry him. She said, "I have hung out with Ranbir and I still think he is really adorable and I still want to marry him.”
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 6
Phone call conversations
On the same talk show, Alia Bhatt also shared a really cute incident. She quoted, "I remember the first time I spoke to Ranbir.. you called him up when ‘Rockstar’ released and you said, here talk to Ranbir tell him how much you love him. And I just spoke so much rubbish, I was just talking non-stop."
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
