From first conversation to staring at his photos, Alia Bhatt's confessions about boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt's interesting confessions on Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir are one of the most adorable couples in the Bollywood industry. They make heads turn every time they are spotted together at events, parties or award shows. From their very cute PDA moments to Alia giving Ranbir 'Picture credits' on Instagram, the couple has never shied away from confessing their love for another. They always give us some major couple goals. The cupid struck the two on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra in Bulgaria. The couple has been going strong ever since and have remained inseperable. However, taking you to a flashback, Alia has always had a self confessed crush on beau Ranbir. From meeting him at the age of 11 to staring at his pictures, check out some interesting confessions of Alia about Ranbir Kapoor.

Photo Credit : Instagram