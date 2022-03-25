Gangubai Kathiawadi to The Kashmir Files: 5 Movies that entered 100 crore club in pandemic

3 / 6

The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files directed by Vivek Agnihotri has done exceptionally well at the box office. The film stars Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles, and it revolves around the evacuation of Kashmiri Pandits that took place in Kashmir. In two weeks, the movie has collected more than Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Photo Credit : The Kashmir Files Instagram