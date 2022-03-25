Gangubai Kathiawadi to The Kashmir Files: 5 Movies that entered 100 crore club in pandemic

The 100 crore movie club is an unofficial term invented by Bollywood and the entertainment media for films that cross Rs 100 crore or more. While every rising actor wishes to achieve a spot in this glorious club with their movie reaching 100 crore box office collection, several movies have managed to cross this mark. Here's a look at Bollywood films that joined the 100 crore club amid lockdown.
Rohit Shetty's directorial Sooryavanshi got audiences back to the theatres. The Akshay Kumar starrer collected around Rs 196 crore at the box office.
The Kashmir Files directed by Vivek Agnihotri has done exceptionally well at the box office. The film stars Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles, and it revolves around the evacuation of Kashmiri Pandits that took place in Kashmir. In two weeks, the movie has collected more than Rs 200 crore at the box office.
Alia Bhatt proved her mettle as an actor as well as a star with Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial collected over Rs 123 crore at the box office.
Ranveer Singh starrer 83 was released during Christmas in 2021 was a big-budget movie and it collected Rs 109 crore.
The list would have been incomplete without Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. While the movie earned more than Rs 300 crore in all languages, the Hindi dubbed version of the film solely collected over Rs 108 crore.
