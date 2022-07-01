From Gully Boy to Raazi, Alia Bhatt's 5 best works

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses in Indian cinema who is about to complete a decade in the movie business. She debuted in Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year which co-starred Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan and gradually, she made her way to the top with movies like 2 States, Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Gully Boy and most recently Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress continues to push herself further and establish a stronger grip in the movie business as she recently ventured into production with her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. Moreover, Alia’s personal life is no less than a fairytale. In April, Alia married the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor in a dreamy wedding. In fact, it is sure to be the most-talked about wedding of 2022. Just a few days back, Alia shared another immensely good news with her fans. She revealed that she is pregnant and that her and Ranbir are expecting their first baby soon. Alia is a beautiful and talented person. Here are some of her best works.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram
Raazi is one of Alia's best roles till date. She played the role of an undercover Indian spy effortlessly. Be it strength, love or pain, she expressed it beautifully.
Photo Credit : Dharma Productions Youtube
This movie was a beautiful take on life and its philosophy. Only Alia Bhatt could do justice to such a sweet movie with an important movie.
Photo Credit : Red Chillies Entertainment Youtube
A movie made for the youth of India, Alia Bhatt's sassy and strong character breathed life into the plot.
Photo Credit : Excel Movies Youtube
This has to be one of our personal favourites! A beautiful movie about two people from different cultural backgrounds falling in love, the plot takes us through their love story and the obstacles they face. Alia's sweet character of Ananya made us fall in love with her.
Photo Credit : Dharma Productions Youtube
This is Alia's latest movie and even with Gangubai Kathiawadi, she did not fail to amaze us. She fulfilled this bold and daunting role with grace and perfection.
Photo Credit : Pen Movies Youtube
