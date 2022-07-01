From Gully Boy to Raazi, Alia Bhatt's 5 best works

1 / 6

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses in Indian cinema who is about to complete a decade in the movie business. She debuted in Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year which co-starred Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan and gradually, she made her way to the top with movies like 2 States, Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Gully Boy and most recently Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress continues to push herself further and establish a stronger grip in the movie business as she recently ventured into production with her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. Moreover, Alia’s personal life is no less than a fairytale. In April, Alia married the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor in a dreamy wedding. In fact, it is sure to be the most-talked about wedding of 2022. Just a few days back, Alia shared another immensely good news with her fans. She revealed that she is pregnant and that her and Ranbir are expecting their first baby soon. Alia is a beautiful and talented person. Here are some of her best works.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram