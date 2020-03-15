Home
Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 5 times Brahmastra star gave fans a sneak peek into her life

Alia Bhatt is a true blue fashionista and one of the most loved actresses in the industry. As she turns 27 today, check out five instances when she gave us a sneak peek into her life.
4127 reads Mumbai Updated: March 15, 2020 09:00 am
  • 1 / 6
    Alia Bhatt Birthday Special

    Alia Bhatt Birthday Special

    Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the most nuanced and brilliant performers of the Bollywood industry. She made her debut with the Karan Johar directorial Student Of The Year co-starring debutants Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Since then, she has delivered incredible performances in films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Raazi, Highway and many more. Currently, she is dating her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The actress is pretty active on social media and keeps blessing her fans with some heart warming to the most charming pictures of her. She also gives us a glimpse of her aesthetically attractive abode. Along with that, the actress often gives her fans a sneak peek into her life on her social media. On the occasion of her 27th birthday today, check out five instances when she gave us an amazing insight into her life.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Morning routine

    Morning routine

    The diva shared a video of her daily morning routine with her fans. Having a cup of warm water and lemon, taking a walk, reading a newspaper and writing down notes for the day comprise of her daily morning routine.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Prepping for a look

    Prepping for a look

    The Raazi actress also gave a look into the behind the scenes of getting ready for an award show. From starting the makeup prep to selecting dresses and striking poses for the photoshoot, Alia gave a complete insight into what goes into presenting a glam appearance for an event.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    Fitness routines

    Fitness routines

    Alia is one of the major inspirations for fitness. Her transformation from a chubby girl to a ravishing diva is a bigtime fitness inspiration. The actress shared her fitness routine on her social media which comprises of weight training, Pilates and high intensity workouts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Alia turns chef

    Alia turns chef

    This one is undoubtedly a favourite! The actress launched two episodes where she learns cooking from her cooks along with giving some insights into her diet tips, recipes and other interesting facets of her love for food.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    A fun segment with BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

    A fun segment with BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

    Akansha Ranjan and Alia are one of the cutest BFFs duos in B-Town. Alia also attended her best friend's latest web film Guilty's screening and the duo was all smiles as they posed together. On her social media, Alia Bhatt has also shared a really fun video with Akansha. The video is super relatable and gives friendship goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

