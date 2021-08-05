Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Alia Bhatt
  4. Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Next Gen Bollywood celebs who started fashion trends with unique outfits

Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Next Gen Bollywood celebs who started fashion trends with unique outfits

Bollywood celebrities are often spotted giving major fashion goals to their fans and followers wearing uniquely styled outfits. Read ahead to know more.
9848 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Next Gen Bollywood celebrities starting new trends with their unique outfits

    Next Gen Bollywood celebrities starting new trends with their unique outfits

    Bollywood stars are a huge source of entertainment for the audiences. Along with winning hearts for their on-screen performances in the movies, Bollywood celebrities are also spotted making the headlines for their appearances. Gone are the days when the public figures would stick to only one style as the celebrities these days prefer opting for latest and more unique style of dressing. Bollywood celebrities of today’s generation never shy away from trying on a designer outfit that may not have been worn before, and they nail it with perfection. Here are the next gen Bollywood celebrities who have started new trends with their unique outfits. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 2 / 6
    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor aces the metallic skirt look along with a formal shirt and leaves her long hair open.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 3 / 6
    Alaya F

    Alaya F

    Alaya F gives major fashion goals wearing a two-piece denim co-ord and says one can “never go wrong with denim”.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 4 / 6
    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan poses for the cameras in a frill dress, bringing the style back in fashion.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 5 / 6
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday gets clicked wearing a tie-dye crop top, high waist bell-bottoms with a thigh-high slit and a messy ponytail.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in a maxi-dress with asymmetrical hem and stuns fans with her unique and fresh style.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla