Kareena Kapoor to Karan Johar; Celebs who congratulated newlyweds Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm after they made their first appearance as a married couple. While the wedding festivities started on April 13, the duo got married on April 14 in Mumbai. The two actors tied the knot at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in presence of their family and close friends. Alia and Ranbir announced the happy news in a note that read, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.” They further added, "With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia." While social media handles are currently flooded with dreamy pictures of the newlyweds, several celebrities also took to their respective handles and poured in best wishes for the newlyweds in the town. From Kareena Kapoor to Karan Johar to Sara Ali Khan, many tinsel town natives showered love on them.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram/House On The Clouds
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni welcomed the new member of Kapoor family with a sweet note. “Couldn’t have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can’t wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it,” she wrote.
Photo Credit : Riddhima Kapoor Instagram/ House On The Clouds
Kareena Kapoor Khan also penned a note for the newlyweds and wrote, “Our hearts are full. Welcome to the family my darling Alia”.
Photo Credit : Anissa Malhotra Jain Instagram/ House On The Clouds
Karan Johar said, “It’s days like this that we live for …where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion….. overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart… my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere … Ranbir ! I love you… now and forever!You are now my son in law…badhai ho and here’s to decades of ख़ुशियाँ”
Photo Credit : Karan Johar Instagram
A day before their wedding, B Big shared the teaser of the film's romantic song titled Kesariya. While sharing the video, Mr. Bachchan wrote a congratulatory note, “Wishing our Isha and Shiva all the Love, Luck and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days. Let's kickstart the celebration with something special from Team Brahmāstra.”
Photo Credit : Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
Deepika Padukone who shares a close bond with Alia sent her best wishes. She wrote, "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, light and laughter”
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone Instagram
Katrina Kaif also left a message. “Congratulations to both of you. All the love and happiness”. Later, Katrina’s husband Vicky also wished the newly-married couple with the same message.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Alia’s mother Soni Razdan poured in love and wrote, “They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son. I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always. Ranbir and Alia here’s wishing you so much love, light and happiness in your journey together.”
Photo Credit : Instagram
Neetu Kapoor dropped Alia and Ranbir's pictures from their wedding and captioned them as her "world". Later, she shared a pic with her son Ranbir and said, "This is dedicated to kapoor Saab (red heart emoji). your wish has been fulfilled."
Photo Credit : Neetu Kapoor Instagram
