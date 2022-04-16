Kareena Kapoor to Karan Johar; Celebs who congratulated newlyweds Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

1 / 9

Celebs shower love on newlyweds

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm after they made their first appearance as a married couple. While the wedding festivities started on April 13, the duo got married on April 14 in Mumbai. The two actors tied the knot at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in presence of their family and close friends. Alia and Ranbir announced the happy news in a note that read, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.” They further added, "With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia." While social media handles are currently flooded with dreamy pictures of the newlyweds, several celebrities also took to their respective handles and poured in best wishes for the newlyweds in the town. From Kareena Kapoor to Karan Johar to Sara Ali Khan, many tinsel town natives showered love on them.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram/House On The Clouds