Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora to Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan: B Town’s BFFs who are more than sisters

1 / 6

Bollywood’s best friends who are like siblings to each other

Bollywood industry has many celebrities spending time together, due to the long shooting hours. While working together, Bollywood’s female celebrities tend to get closer with each other and start bonding, sharing more and more about their personal lives. Many actresses have proved that “female actors can be friends” and in fact, “best friends”. They go for parties together, attend public events and become best friends. Not only in their good times, but their true and instant connection is tested during their bad times, when many of the Bollywood celebrities stand strong with their best friends, always in their support. Here are Bollywood celebrities who are best friends and like siblings to one another. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla