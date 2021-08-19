Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora to Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan: B Town’s BFFs who are more than sisters

Bollywood industry has many celebrities spending time together, due to the long shooting hours. While working together, Bollywood’s female celebrities tend to get closer with each other and start bonding, sharing more and more about their personal lives. Many actresses have proved that “female actors can be friends” and in fact, “best friends”. They go for parties together, attend public events and become best friends. Not only in their good times, but their true and instant connection is tested during their bad times, when many of the Bollywood celebrities stand strong with their best friends, always in their support. Here are Bollywood celebrities who are best friends and like siblings to one another. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora Ladak have been best friends with each other for over a decade and often praise each other.
Sussanne Khan, Gayatri Joshi and Sonali Bendre have been true best friends and have been through thick and thin.
Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday have been best friends ever since they were kids and their relationship only gets stronger and better.
Rhea Kapoor and Masaba Gupta have always kept their friendship low key but the two are close to each other.
Starting as little children, Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan have been inseparable for over two decades, and they know each other better than others.