Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 'woman' jacket to Alia Bhatt’s unseen pic: Bollywood’s most trending photos of the week

    Bollywood’s most trending pictures of the week

    Bollywood industry always stuns the audience. Kareena Kapoor Khan has been taking the internet by storm ever since the birth of her second child, Jehangir Ali Khan. Being a proud mother of two, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to get back to work. Recently, a candid picture shared by Kareena from her vanity van, wearing a jacket that had “Woman” printed on it has been making the headlines. In other news, Neha Dhupia’s brunch date, Alia Bhatt’s unseen outing pics, Rhea Kapoor’s honeymoon pictures, and more, have been trending this week. Here are pictures from the Bollywood industry that have been trending this week. Read ahead to know more.

    Neha Dhupia flaunts her baby bump

    Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi get clicked post their brunch date in the city.

    Alia Bhatt’s unseen celebration

    Alia Bhatt shares an unseen picture with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Soni Razdan as they headed out for a celebration.

    Sara Ali Khan’s customised mask

    Sara Ali Khan flaunts her customised “SAK” mask as she gets papped wearing a white and pink ethnic outfit.

    Glimpse of Rhea Kapoor’s honeymoon

    Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s honeymoon photos from Maldives have been leaving fans awestruck.

    Janhvi Kapoor’s “vanilla swirlie”

    Fans appreciated Janhvi Kapoor’s girly, “vanilla swirlie” look as she looks gorgeous in a white dress.

