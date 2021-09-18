Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 'woman' jacket to Alia Bhatt’s unseen pic: Bollywood’s most trending photos of the week

1 / 6

Bollywood’s most trending pictures of the week

Bollywood industry always stuns the audience. Kareena Kapoor Khan has been taking the internet by storm ever since the birth of her second child, Jehangir Ali Khan. Being a proud mother of two, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to get back to work. Recently, a candid picture shared by Kareena from her vanity van, wearing a jacket that had “Woman” printed on it has been making the headlines. In other news, Neha Dhupia’s brunch date, Alia Bhatt’s unseen outing pics, Rhea Kapoor’s honeymoon pictures, and more, have been trending this week. Here are pictures from the Bollywood industry that have been trending this week. Read ahead to know more.

