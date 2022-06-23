Khushi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, 5 Bollywood actresses who rock brown hair

1 / 6

Actresses with brown hair

Hair is one of the most important accessory of any woman. It is our beautiful crown that we wear proudly. Often, us girls love to colour it up and give a sweet makeover. Be it red, blue or green, your hair usually supports your decision and is there with through thick and thin (no pun intended). Our Bollywood ladies had absolutely gorgeous hair and often wow us with their healthy, bouncy hair. The actresses love to colour their hair too and one of the most popular and go-to hair colour is brown. Brown is so widely-known for all the good reasons. It looks quite natural and goes extremely well with our Indian skin tones. Actresses pull it off with grace and ease and inspire millions of us to try it. Honestly, with so many actresses opting for brown hair, one thing is clear - When in doubt, go for brown! From Khushi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, here are some of our stunning Bollywood beauties who sport brown hair.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram