Khushi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, 5 Bollywood actresses who rock brown hair

Hair is one of the most important accessory of any woman. It is our beautiful crown that we wear proudly. Often, us girls love to colour it up and give a sweet makeover. Be it red, blue or green, your hair usually supports your decision and is there with through thick and thin (no pun intended). Our Bollywood ladies had absolutely gorgeous hair and often wow us with their healthy, bouncy hair. The actresses love to colour their hair too and one of the most popular and go-to hair colour is brown. Brown is so widely-known for all the good reasons. It looks quite natural and goes extremely well with our Indian skin tones. Actresses pull it off with grace and ease and inspire millions of us to try it. Honestly, with so many actresses opting for brown hair, one thing is clear - When in doubt, go for brown! From Khushi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, here are some of our stunning Bollywood beauties who sport brown hair.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram
Khushi Kapoor's hairstyle for her upcoming movie The Archies has caught a lot of attraction. Her gorgeous brown hair with bangs for her character Betty suit her just too much.
Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor instagram
Ananya Panday is another star kid who rocks brown hair like a pro. The brown on her wavy hair makes her look like a Disney princess.
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram
Whenever Alia shares her gorgeous sunkissed pictures, we are always distracted by her beautiful hair. Her hair glows in the sun and makes her stand out.
Disha Patani is the national crush of Indians and for all good reason. She is hot and stunning. In this picture, her beautiful brown curls made out hearts flutter.
Photo Credit : Disha Patani Instagram
Our new mommy in town, PeeCee sports brown hair as well. Priyanka Chopra's hair is of the most gorgeous shade of brown that we are obsessed with.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Instagram
