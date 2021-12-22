Lehenga or Saree; Take cues from Alia Bhatt to be the perfect bridesmaid

1 / 6

Alia Bhatt's bridesmaid looks

Actor Alia Bhatt’s preference for playful outfits that blend comfort with style has always left the fashion police stunned. The young actor’s daily wardrobe is punctuated by breezy styles, from her wide collection of striking traditionals to her elegant lehengas. The Highway star often opts for attire that are comfortable and come with standard details including bold prints, interesting cuts and sleeves. Speaking of which, her latest appearance in a stunning silver attire at her BFFs wedding has won the hearts of fans. On Tuesday, December 21, her BFF Meghna Goyal finally tied the knot with her soulmate and Alia Bhatt did not miss the chance to glam up the wedding day with her silver glimmer avatar. The star opted for a modern look that has completely left the fashion police stunned. The RRR star was seen donning a silver crop featuring dramatic cape-sleeves. Brown lips, pink cheeks completed the makeup of the star. Meanwhile, statement diamond earrings rounded off her entire look. Well, this is not the first time when Alia Bhatt impressed fans with her bridesmaid fashion. Hence, here we have curated a few photos of her glamming up her BFFs' weddings in the past.

Photo Credit : Flavien Heldt Instagram, Pic Credit: Sudhanshu aka Psudo