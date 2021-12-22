Lehenga or Saree; Take cues from Alia Bhatt to be the perfect bridesmaid

Actor Alia Bhatt’s preference for playful outfits that blend comfort with style has always left the fashion police stunned. The young actor’s daily wardrobe is punctuated by breezy styles, from her wide collection of striking traditionals to her elegant lehengas. The Highway star often opts for attire that are comfortable and come with standard details including bold prints, interesting cuts and sleeves. Speaking of which, her latest appearance in a stunning silver attire at her BFFs wedding has won the hearts of fans. On Tuesday, December 21, her BFF Meghna Goyal finally tied the knot with her soulmate and Alia Bhatt did not miss the chance to glam up the wedding day with her silver glimmer avatar. The star opted for a modern look that has completely left the fashion police stunned. The RRR star was seen donning a silver crop featuring dramatic cape-sleeves. Brown lips, pink cheeks completed the makeup of the star. Meanwhile, statement diamond earrings rounded off her entire look. Well, this is not the first time when Alia Bhatt impressed fans with her bridesmaid fashion. Hence, here we have curated a few photos of her glamming up her BFFs' weddings in the past.
Photo Credit : Flavien Heldt Instagram, Pic Credit: Sudhanshu aka Psudo
At Anushka Ranjan’s pre-wedding rituals, Alia Bhatt took her ethnic game a notch higher in a neon designer lehenga. The actress opted for a minimal approach for accessorising her look. Bold lips, statement drop-down earrings and an infectious smile finished Alia Bhatt’s look. The main highlight of the attire was the diva’s modernised blouse, which added a western tadka to her traditional attire.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
In this photo, Alia Bhatt slays in a fuschia pink Manish Malhotra ensemble. Her floral look consists of a bustier crop top, high waisted palazzo pants and a flowy lightweight cape that brings in the drama element. Her ethnic outfit is dosed with multi-coloured floral embroidery. Her chic long chiffon cape also features pink lace embroidery at the border.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Instagram
Here, Alia Bhatt has opted for a pink saree featuring eccentric borders which is completed with mirror work. Finely embroidered blouse and a massive maangtika on her forehead rounded off Alia’s look.
Photo Credit : Akansha Ranjan Instagram
In this picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen beaming with joy as she slays in a dark blue lehenga. Statement bandhgala necklace, maangtika and finger chain bracelet completed her traditional look.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram
Floral is a fashion trend that can never go out of style and here, Alia Bhatt can be seen slaying in it like a boss. A floral lehenga with matching yellow blouse and an organza dupatta finished her look in style.