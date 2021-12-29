A look back at the most stunning celebrity festive outfits of the year

Published on Dec 29, 2021
   
    5 Celeb inspired festive looks

    Festive fashion can be a little tricky. From comfy yet glamorous footwear to the perfect ethnic ensemble, deciding how to dress for the festival can be tough. However, some Bollywood celebrities have a look-down apt. From their quirky indo-western looks to the more polished ethnic vibes, Bollywood celebs have nailed festival dressing. That's why we have rounded up the 5 most stylish divas' all-time best ethnic looks for some festive style inspiration.

    Photo Credit : Sudhanshu/Alia Bhatt's Instagram

    Kiara Advani

    For an ethnic but modern look, let Kiara inspire you with her alluring style in a hand-embroidered red silk gharara and bralette by Arpita Mehta. The silk gharara featured Berry red polka print which she paired with an elegant bralette sporting sequin and mirror work.

    Photo Credit : Kiara Advani's Instagram

    Alia Bhatt

    The already glamorous Alia Bhatt looked absolutely stunning in a blue Sabyasachi lehenga. The golden border on the outfit against the electric blue stood out the most, along with her statement earrings. The diva looked ideal for festival sparkling like never before.

    Photo Credit : Sudhanshu/Alia Bhatt's Instagram

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif looked immaculate in a blush pink chiffon saree by Manish Malhotra. The saree featured white and golden work and was accompanied by delicate jewellery, giving a soft stylish festive look.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram

    Deepika Padukone

    If you want to look effortless yet classy, take cues from Deepika Padukone who set the internet on fire with her pictures in silk organza saree. The actress donned a Payal Khandwala creation adored with signature pleats and a stunning poppy graphic in soothing and brilliant yellow, pink, blue, and green.

    Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor's clothing choice for festivals certainly reveals her charismatic personality. The actress looked like a breath of fresh air in Minish Malhotra's lime green saree featuring mirror work. She flawlessly illuminated her look with some jewellery.

    Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram