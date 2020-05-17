/
/
/
MOST LIKED: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's RARE pic to Rana Daggubati's happy mood; Here's a recap of the week
MOST LIKED: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's RARE pic to Rana Daggubati's happy mood; Here's a recap of the week
Check out the most-liked Instagram photos of this week.
Written By
Ekta Varma
31928 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 17, 2020 09:00 am
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6
Comments
Ugh fake pr couple..for movie promotion.most hatred couple of india!she is living with him in same flat without marriage ugh this girl has no standard.she is as equal to jackiline who is lock with salman at his farm house.and ranbir in such tuff after his father death he should spend more time with her mother but no he is locked with alia still
most hatred? lol , only haters wo hate them. they loved by so many people in this industry,their fans, and common/neutral people. and they are well respected.
nobody is using lockdown as much as cheapos RK and Alia....give it a break. your movie will release. the PR overdrive during rishijis death is next level zero morals
so desperate for promotion these useless nepo talentless alia & rk . flop. go get married we don't wanna know your chemistry etc etc
Add new comment