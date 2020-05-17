MOST LIKED: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's RARE pic to Rana Daggubati's happy mood; Here's a recap of the week

1 / 6

Most liked photos of the week

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the stars have been making the most of their quarantine as they're taking the much-needed breaks. Karan Johar's endearing munchkins Yash and Roohi have taken over his bathroom and bedroom after the closet and his series #LockdownWithTheJohars is beyond hilarious. Be it her love for kaftans, no-makeup selfies, Taimur's easter bunny face to her captivating throwback holiday pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha star is bringing a storm on the internet for all the right reasons. We are enjoying this side of her. It’s refreshing to see the Jab We Met actress breaking away from the super-glam public persona. Kick stars Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez released their new single Tere Bina amidst lockdown and it received a great response by the audience! Check out the most-liked Instagram photos of this week!

Photo Credit : Instagram