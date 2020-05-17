Advertisement
MOST LIKED: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's RARE pic to Rana Daggubati's happy mood; Here's a recap of the week

Check out the most-liked Instagram photos of this week.
31928 reads Mumbai Updated: May 17, 2020 09:00 am
  • 1 / 6
    Most liked photos of the week

    Most liked photos of the week

    Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the stars have been making the most of their quarantine as they're taking the much-needed breaks. Karan Johar's endearing munchkins Yash and Roohi have taken over his bathroom and bedroom after the closet and his series #LockdownWithTheJohars is beyond hilarious. Be it her love for kaftans, no-makeup selfies, Taimur's easter bunny face to her captivating throwback holiday pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha star is bringing a storm on the internet for all the right reasons. We are enjoying this side of her. It’s refreshing to see the Jab We Met actress breaking away from the super-glam public persona. Kick stars Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez released their new single Tere Bina amidst lockdown and it received a great response by the audience! Check out the most-liked Instagram photos of this week!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    The One where Kareena, Deepika & Alia shared frame

    The One where Kareena, Deepika & Alia shared frame

    Throwback to the time Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt shared a frame with Rhea Kapoor! Could this pic be any more glam?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Janhvi Kapoor's glam look

    Janhvi Kapoor's glam look

    Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl star looks beyond gorgeous in this pic!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Rana Daggubatti's happy snap as he gets engaged to Miheeka Bajaj

    Rana Daggubatti's happy snap as he gets engaged to Miheeka Bajaj

    The actor shared the joyful news with fans with a selfie-and captioned the pic as, "She said yes."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    The cast of Kitni Mohabbat Hai reunite

    The cast of Kitni Mohabbat Hai reunite

    Throwback to when Kitni Mohabbat Hai cast reunited and made us all nostalgic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    When Ranbir and Alia visited Kenya's wildlife safari

    When Ranbir and Alia visited Kenya's wildlife safari

    Caption this pic?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Comments

Anonymous

Ugh fake pr couple..for movie promotion.most hatred couple of india!she is living with him in same flat without marriage ugh this girl has no standard.she is as equal to jackiline who is lock with salman at his farm house.and ranbir in such tuff after his father death he should spend more time with her mother but no he is locked with alia still

Anonymous

most hatred? lol , only haters wo hate them. they loved by so many people in this industry,their fans, and common/neutral people. and they are well respected.

Anonymous

nobody is using lockdown as much as cheapos RK and Alia....give it a break. your movie will release. the PR overdrive during rishijis death is next level zero morals

Anonymous

so desperate for promotion these useless nepo talentless alia & rk . flop. go get married we don't wanna know your chemistry etc etc

