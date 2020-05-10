Advertisement
Mother's Day 2020: Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan; Check out the special quotes by Bollywood stars for their moms

Mothers Day is here and you must check out these adorable quotes written by Bollywood actors for their beautiful moms on social media.
8833 reads Mumbai Updated: May 10, 2020 08:00 am
  • 1 / 9
    Check out these quotes celebs wrote for their beautiful moms

    Check out these quotes celebs wrote for their beautiful moms

    As the entire world celebrates a day of a beautiful foundation today, we cannot forget some of the stunning supermoms who are still working in the entertainment field and who have given us some gems of Indian cinema as well. Its that time of the year when to share your love for the world's most hardworking and caring daughter, mum, as they mean, 'God made mother's because he can't be there all the time.' If it's a stay-at-home mom or a working mom, the problems remain the same. On this Mother's Day, it's important that we remember the sacrifices our mother has put in for us all year long to make us all secure. If we take a look today at the industry, Kareena Kapoor Khan is a perfect example of a supermom, the actress who is on the top of her game in Bollywood is mother to Internet's favourite starkid Taimur Ali Khan and as much as we see her on her professional commitments, she is also often spotted with her baby boy on his various playdates and school activities. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Rani Mukerji to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Malaika Arora and others, if there is one thing that binds them together, then it is their love for their kids and their work. This Mother's Day, therefore, we salute the Bollywood moms who are really the bosses when it comes to working and managing their children. Today check out some of the best quotes written or shared by actors for their mothers.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor

    'Cherish them, listen to them, give them all the love in the world. Happy Mother’s Day' shared the actress for her mom late Sridevi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Sonam Kapoor

    Sonam Kapoor

    'Happy mamas day to the most elegant, kind and loving person I know... I love you mom.. thanks fo being so selfless. Anand and I are together because of your prayers and blessings.. love you lots ! @priya.ahuja27 @priya27ahuja ' Sonam shared for her mom in law.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan

    'Happy Mother’s Day to my Mommy .Thank you for constantly being my strength, motivation and inspiration Ma. I hope I can be 10% of the woman you are' Sara Ali Khan for her mom Amrita Singh.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Varun Dhawan

    Varun Dhawan

    'Happy Mother’s Day that’s me with my mom and my masi. Kyunki masi is MA jaisi. Wishing all the mother in the world on this special day and all the special ladies who have been like mothers to me' for his lovely mom and aunt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Karan Johar

    Karan Johar

    'Mothers are superheroes that fight the infinite wars for their children and make sure there is never an end game in their lives! Happy Mother’s Day to my superhero! Love you so much mom❤️❤️❤️ #happymothersday' Karan shared for his mom Hiroo Johar.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia wrote a heartwarming note for her mum on her birthday. The note read, "Happy Birthday my stunning mommy ❤️ thank you for being a classic example of beauty INSIDE OUT! No amount of words can express how fortunate I am to have a mother/friend/partner-in-trying-different-diets like you!! Even if I say it a million times a day it won't be enough... But. I love you ."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Sonam Kapoor

    Sonam Kapoor

    "Happy Mother’s Day to the most loving and special person in my life. You are my strength and grace, my heart and courage. Mom, I love you so much, one day a year doesn’t even begin to sum up how important you are to me and to our whole family. @kapoor.sunita #MothersDayEveryday" Sonam Kapoor for Sunita Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif

    Look how pretty ....my mom, roses are red, violets are blue, there is no one dearer than a mom like you #herheartofgold Definitely the one who best fits that description

    Photo Credit : Instagram

