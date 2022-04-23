Mouni Roy to Alia Bhatt: 5 Bollywood brides who ditched the hair bun on their wedding day

Wedding – the word itself has a lot of emotions attached to it. It is one of the biggest days in a person’s life. A wedding holds a lot of importance as per the Indian customs and traditions. Every bride dreams of having a grand wedding and the Bollywood films have added more expectations of a dreamlike wedding. Needless to say, every girl wants to look the best on her D-Day and even make special plans for the same.
However, with the changing times, brides have been breaking the stereotypes and the image of a quintessential Indian bride. Not just the craze for wearing a red lehenga on the wedding day has been subsiding, brides are also opting for different hairdos other than the usual bun on their big day. So, today, we bring you a list of Bollywood brides, who have ditched the bun on their D-day.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Mouni Roy stunned everyone with her South Indian bridal look as she wore a traditional white saree with red and golden borders and a red blouse. To complete the bridal look, Mouni opted for a plait and tied a gajra around it.
Photo Credit : Priyam Parikh Instagram
Rhea Kapoor, who married Karan Boolani in August last year, opted to keep her tresses open on her big day. In fact, she had also opted for a stylish veil for her wedding.
Photo Credit : Rhea Kapoor's Instagram
Shibani had not just ditched the quintessential bridal look on her big day, but she also opted for an open hair look. Yes! Shibani kept her hair open in soft waves which added to the modish bridal look.
Photo Credit : Sam & Ekta
Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha had also ditched hair bun for her wedding day. Instead, she had half of her hair tied together and decorated with flowers. She also gave her tresses a soft curl look at the end.
Photo Credit : Joseph Radhik
Alia Bhatt, who recently tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor, wasn't a conventional bride as well. Alia also kept her tresses open and opted for a sheesh patti instead of a maang tikka.
Photo Credit : House on The Clouds
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app