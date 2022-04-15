‘Mr & Mrs’ Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt seal their love in 5 perfectly captured moments

1 / 6

Newlyweds' magical moments from their Big Day

After being tight-lipped about their wedding, the iconic Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally embarked on their new journey as a married couple and social media is buzzing with best wishes for them. The actress took to her Instagram handle to commemorate her and Ranbir's big day by sharing dreamy wedding pictures with a heartfelt caption that won millions of hearts. "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," the Gangubai Kathiwadi actress' wrote. To note, while the wedding festivities kick-started with the Mehendi ceremony on April 13, the couple tied the knot at the actor's Vastu residence on April 14 in the presence of their loved ones. Here are five perfectly captured moments from the lovebirds’ special day.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram/House On The Clouds