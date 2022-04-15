‘Mr & Mrs’ Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt seal their love in 5 perfectly captured moments

    Newlyweds' magical moments from their Big Day

    Newlyweds' magical moments from their Big Day

    After being tight-lipped about their wedding, the iconic Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally embarked on their new journey as a married couple and social media is buzzing with best wishes for them. The actress took to her Instagram handle to commemorate her and Ranbir's big day by sharing dreamy wedding pictures with a heartfelt caption that won millions of hearts. "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," the Gangubai Kathiwadi actress' wrote. To note, while the wedding festivities kick-started with the Mehendi ceremony on April 13, the couple tied the knot at the actor's Vastu residence on April 14 in the presence of their loved ones. Here are five perfectly captured moments from the lovebirds’ special day.

    Alia-Ranbir's magical moment

    I’ll take your hand and hold it closer to mine

    After dating for five years, Alia and Ranbir exchanged wedding vows in presence of their families.

    Ranbir Alia wedding pic

    You are the forever reason for my smile

    Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in their favourite spot at their home where they spent the last five years together.

    Ranbir Alia's take 4 pheras

    All I see is a perfect life of happiness ahead

    Ranbir Kapoor reportedly got down on his knees and after exchanging garlands he kissed his ladylove.

    Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding

    Here's a secret, ‘You are the best thing that has ever happened to me’

    Number 8 holds a lot of significance in the lives of the newlyweds and Alia decided to honour the same with her wedding jewellery.

    Alia Bhatt and ranbir Kapoor kiss at wedding

    A bond that will last forever

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seal their marriage with a passionate kiss.

