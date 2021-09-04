From Neha Dhupia’s baby shower to Tokyo Paralympics: Trending pictures from this week

Bollywood celebrities have always been making the headlines as people love following their favourite celebrity. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been in the news as they announced her pregnancy for the second time. Having tied the knot on May 10, 2018, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their first child, Mehr in November 2018. The couple are now set to welcome second baby as they celebrated Neha’s baby shower. In other news, the Indian participants at the Tokyo Paralympics have made us all very proud, Shibani Dandekar’s tattoo of boyfriend, Farhan Akhtar’s name has been going viral. Here are the pictures from the Bollywood that have been trending the most this week. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Avani Lekhara and Yogesh Kathuniya have been receiving many praises for making India proud by winning a gold and a silver medal in Women’s 10m AR Standing SH1 Final and Men’s Discus Throw.
Deepika Padukone gets spotted in a sleeveless printed bralette, a high-waist leather pant and silver metallic heels.
Shibani Dandekar’s picture of Farhan inked on her neck had gone viral.
Alia Bhatt shares a candid picture of herself as she adores the scenery.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a picture of her laying sun-kissed as Nick Jonas reveals he wants to have her as “snack”, setting the internet on fire.