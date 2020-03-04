/
PHOTOS: 6 Times Alia Bhatt couldn't take her eyes off her beau Ranbir Kapoor; Check it out
Undoubtedly, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the 'IT' couples of Bollywood. They have been giving us relationship goals ever since they confirmed their relationship. As they continue to give us relationship goals, let's take a look at times Alia couldn't take her eyes off Ranbir.
1 / 6
Couple goals!
Undoubtedly, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the 'IT' couples of Bollywood. The couple has been giving us relationship goals ever since they confirmed their relationship. Since the past few days, Alia and Ranbir's wedding rumours are creating quite a buzz. However, neither Alia nor RK has confirmed anything yet. Apart from wedding rumours, Raalia, as their fans lovingly call them, has been creating buzz due to their upcoming film, Brahmastra. Alia and Ranbir will be sharing screen space together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. Since the past few days, several BTS pictures and videos have been doing rounds on the internet. Fans of the couple are super excited to watch the duo romance on-screen. Time and again, RK and Alia have spoken about each other. In an interview with GQ Magazine, when asked RK about falling in love, he said that everything is great and that water tastes like sherbet. Later, on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan, Alia confirmed she is dating Ranbir and added that she's in a happy space. Like you've been aware that Alia always had a crush on Ranbir Kapoor. Before she started dating him, Alia had mentioned that he is her biggest crush of all time. As they continue to give us relationship goals, let's take a look at times Alia couldn't take her eyes off Ranbir.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 6
Can't take their eyes off each other
This pic is just too cute for words.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 6
All things love
We wonder what made them laugh at this moment!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 6
Love is in the air
Ever since they confirmed their relationship, Alia and Ranbir have been making several public appearances. Here's an adorable pic of Alia gazing at her beau!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 6
Could they be any cuter?
On Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, Alia made an appearance with Deepika Padukone who dated Ranbir Kapoor in the past. During a rapid fire round, Alia called Ranbir a chiller boyfriend.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 6
Airport diaries
The couple's airport style is always on point.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
