Alia Bhatt in red outfits

Alia Bhatt is one of the popular and highest paid celebrities in Bollywood. She made her debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year and later went on to star in many films. She is known for her remarkable performances in films like Highway, Raazi, Gully Boy, Dear Zindagi and more. Apart from acting, Alia also often creates buzz because of her fashionable looks. She is known to have an impeccable sense of style. Be it red carpet, weddings or promotional events, Alia knows how to dress and look her best no matter what. She is considered to be one of the best dressed actresses in the industry. Over the years, she has worn many beautiful outfits and made jaws drop with her ravishing appearances. The Gully Boy actress has proved that she can pull off any outfit in any colour. Red colour has always been her favourite. Be it a dress or traditional outfit, red has been her go-to-colour multiple times. Having said that, we have compiled some of her stunning looks in red outfits.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Manav Manglani