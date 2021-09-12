PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt gives girl next door vibes in this beautiful ethnic attire; SPOTTED outside dubbing studio

Alia Bhatt always manages to make heads turn with her fashion game. Well, the diva who is often spotted in casual western attire, was spotted in traditional wear today. We have to admit that she looked stunning and how! Alia looked like a vision in white and turned on her desi girl mode in this pretty white salwar kameez.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Alia Bhatt had quite a filmy moment when she was right next to her car almost on the verge of getting inside it. But before she got in, the diva thought of posing for the paps one last time and her flip was captured so beautifully that her hair was captured flying midway.
Alia can be seen putting her head down and making her way towards the car as she is surrounded by paps and fans capturing the actress in their lenses.
Alia Bhatt was papped in the city as she stepped out of a dubbing studio in Bandra. This full-length image gives a glimpse of her gorgeous attire. The actress wore a white palazzo set with a white dupatta and she covered her face with a white mask. She completed her look with a silver heel.
Did you look at that gorgeous dupatta? Well, even though it was simple but the chickenkari work on it and the delicate floral pattern made it look stunning.
After finishing her dubbing work Alia then stepped out to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress was clicked outside Bhansali's office as she gave a cute smile to the paps.