Alia Bhatt's leatest photos in the city

Alia Bhatt is back to work and how! As we gear up tp witness Alia Bhatt opposite real-life beau Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Brahmastra since the past few days the two have been spotted daily at a dubbing studio in the city. For the uninitiated, Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar , the fantasy film will star Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, Divyendu Sharma, Gurfateh Pirzada and Mouni Roy in lead roles. The film’s logo was revealed by 150 drones at Kumbh during Mahashivratri last year. Ranbir Kapoor plays Shiva, a man with special powers, Bhatt plays a woman named Isha. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the majority of the film release schedules have been pushed to a later date until further announcement. This has also affected the release date of the film, which was initially scheduled to hit the theatres in December 2019 and was then postponed to December 4, 2020. However the official announcements about the same are yet to be made. Alia was spotted today in the city in a breezy white jumpsuit as she hurried inside the dubbing studio. Take a look at these latest photos of the talented actress.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani