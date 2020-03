1 / 6

Alia at Sanjay Leela Bhansai's office

The actress has been doing extremely well for herself and fans definitely can't seem to get enough of her given the kind of work she has, all of which differ in terms of the genre. Time and again, the actress is snapped while going out and about in the city, and today evening, she was clicked by the paps when she visited Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. For her outing in the city, the actoress decided to sport a casual yet chic look as she paired her blue boyfriend jeans with a waisted fitted white top and tied her hair up. The actress seemed to be all things busy and in her work mode and paired her white sneakers to go with the outfit. Meanwhile, the actress will also be seen in Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, which is slated for a December release and she has been simultaneously working on Sadak 2 as well. The actress will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht along with Ranveer Singh apart from SS Rajamouli's RRR. Last, Alia was seen in Gully Boy and her character did garner her a lot of praise for her role in the Ranveer co-starrer film.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani, Viral Bhayani