Spotted by the shutterbugs

Alia Bhatt needs no introduction. The beautiful actress often creates buzz due to upcoming projects and her social media posts. The actress has many interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Other than that, she has also signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress will be seen in the multi-starrer film Takht as well. She was recently seen opposite Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in Sadak 2 which created buzz for various reasons. The actress has been making several appearances in the city. Last night, she graced Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor's birthday bash. Dressed in a floral Zimmermann summer dress which bore bell sleeves and a mesh bodice, Alia looked drop-dead gorgeous. The Kalank actress shares a great bond with beau Ranbir Kapoor's family. She has been spotted attending many family events. Also, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni often share or drop loving comments on Alia Bhatt's social media posts which prove that they share a great camaraderie. Well, the actress was recently snapped outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office. She kept it stylish and looked beautiful as ever. Check out her latest pictures.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani