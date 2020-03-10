PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt twin in white; Katrina Kaif looks content as they attend a Holi bash

1 / 5

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrive for a Holi bash

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently one of the most popular and talked-about couples of the Hindi Film industry. We cannot help but acknowledge the fact that the two of them look super cute together. The lovely couple catches everyone’s attention whenever they step out in the public together. Now, much to the rejoice of fans, Ranbir and Alia will team up for the first time in Karan Johar’s Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. As we speak of this, the two of them have been snapped by the paparazzi while arriving for a Holi bash.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla