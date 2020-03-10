Home
PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt twin in white; Katrina Kaif looks content as they attend a Holi bash

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been snapped by the paparazzi as they arrive for a Holi bash. Katrina Kaif has also been snapped as she arrives for the same event.
    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrive for a Holi bash

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently one of the most popular and talked-about couples of the Hindi Film industry. We cannot help but acknowledge the fact that the two of them look super cute together. The lovely couple catches everyone’s attention whenever they step out in the public together. Now, much to the rejoice of fans, Ranbir and Alia will team up for the first time in Karan Johar’s Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. As we speak of this, the two of them have been snapped by the paparazzi while arriving for a Holi bash.

    The adorable couple twin in white as they arrive together in a car

    Ranbir and Alia look adorable together as they twin in while outfits. Ranbir is seen wearing a white sweatshirt and sports his signature cap as usual. Alia, on the other hand, is seen flaunting a white salwar kameez.

    The way they look at each other is super cute!

    We have come across this adorable picture in which Alia looks lovingly at Ranbir. Although the latter's face is not visible, we are pretty sure he is looking back at her affectionately.

    Katrina Kaif arrives for a Holi bash

    The stunning beauty Katrina Kaif never fails to catch our attention whenever she makes a public appearance. The Bharat actress enjoys a massive fan following all over the country owing to her stellar performances in movies and utter beauty. She has also been snapped by the shutterbugs a little while back while arriving for a Holi bash. The actress flashes his smile while getting clicked by the paps.

    Katrina Kaif looks stunning in a traditional outfit

    If there is someone who looks the prettiest in traditional outfits, it is Katrina Kaif. This fact is proved in her latest photos too in which she can be seen wearing a white salwar kameez teamed up with a matching dupatta. The actress also waves back at the paparazzi and seems to be in a content mood.

