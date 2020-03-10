/
/
/
PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt twin in white; Katrina Kaif looks content as they attend a Holi bash
PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt twin in white; Katrina Kaif looks content as they attend a Holi bash
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been snapped by the paparazzi as they arrive for a Holi bash. Katrina Kaif has also been snapped as she arrives for the same event.
Written By
Swetlana Neog
2896 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 10, 2020 08:31 pm
-
1 / 5
-
2 / 5
-
3 / 5
-
4 / 5
-
5 / 5
Add new comment