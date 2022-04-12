PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's properties that they own in London & Mumbai

2 / 5

Alia's Rs 32 cr flat in Pali Hill

In 2020 Alia was in news for buying a 32-crore flat in Bandra. As per reports this 2,460 sqft apartment is in Vaastu Pali Hill complex, the same apartment complex where Ranbir Kapoor stays. While he stays on the 7th floor, Alia’s flat is on the fifth floor and its close to Krishna Raj Bungalows, the residence of the Kapoor's.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani