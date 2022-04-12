PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's properties that they own in London & Mumbai

Alia’ Bhatt in an interview with The Economic Times termed her London home as a dream come true for her. She said: "I had a dream to buy a house in London and I did it in 2018. It's in Covent Garden and my sister lives there part-time.”
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt/Instagram
In 2020 Alia was in news for buying a 32-crore flat in Bandra. As per reports this 2,460 sqft apartment is in Vaastu Pali Hill complex, the same apartment complex where Ranbir Kapoor stays. While he stays on the 7th floor, Alia’s flat is on the fifth floor and its close to Krishna Raj Bungalows, the residence of the Kapoor's.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Reportedly, Alia Bhatt bought a property for 13 crores in 2019. She shares this apartment with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and her three cats. The home is everything that you would expect of a young successful woman, White and pink shades, motivational quotes splashed on few walls, cosy reading corners, and quirky furniture.
Photo Credit : Shaheen Bhatt/Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor is currently residing in his lavish bachelor pad, Vaastu which is situated in Pali Hill, Mumbai. The interiors are designed by star wife and businesswoman Gauri Khan.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/ Instagram
Ranbir and Alia will reportedly be shifting to the Kapoor house 'Krishna Raj' which is under construction. The couple have been spotted several times visiting the construction site together and sometime even Neetu Kapoor accompanies them.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
