PICS: Alia Bhatt stuns in a maxi dress as she gets papped outside Bhansali’s office amid heavy rains in city

Alia Bhatt made heads turn in maxi dress outside Bhansali’s office amid heavy rains in Mumbai

The beautiful Alia Bhatt is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. With many interesting and big-budget films lined up in her kitty, the Raazi actress is all set to ablaze the silver screen with her forthcoming projects. Amongst them, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most highly-awaited upcoming films. The movie, which stars Alia in a titular role, has been the talk of the town since its inception. The first look of the actress and the intriguing teaser has already left fans and the audience excited. To note, with new SOPs and massive vaccination drives for all members of the film fraternity, shoots in Mumbai resumed on June 7 at Film City, Goregaon. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stopped shooting due to the lockdown in the city, will be the first film to resume work on June 15. Reportedly, the Student of the Year actress will shoot for a dance sequence, which will be choreographed by Kruti Mahesh. Today, Alia was papped by shutterbugs outside Bhansali’s office amidst heavy rains in the city. Check out her pictures below:

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani