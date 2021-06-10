Advertisement
PICS: Alia Bhatt stuns in a maxi dress as she gets papped outside Bhansali’s office amid heavy rains in city

Recently, Alia Bhatt made heads turn in a lovely maxi dress as she stepped out to meet filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the city.
  • 1 / 6
    Alia Bhatt made heads turn in maxi dress outside Bhansali’s office amid heavy rains in Mumbai

    The beautiful Alia Bhatt is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. With many interesting and big-budget films lined up in her kitty, the Raazi actress is all set to ablaze the silver screen with her forthcoming projects. Amongst them, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most highly-awaited upcoming films. The movie, which stars Alia in a titular role, has been the talk of the town since its inception. The first look of the actress and the intriguing teaser has already left fans and the audience excited. To note, with new SOPs and massive vaccination drives for all members of the film fraternity, shoots in Mumbai resumed on June 7 at Film City, Goregaon. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stopped shooting due to the lockdown in the city, will be the first film to resume work on June 15. Reportedly, the Student of the Year actress will shoot for a dance sequence, which will be choreographed by Kruti Mahesh. Today, Alia was papped by shutterbugs outside Bhansali’s office amidst heavy rains in the city. Check out her pictures below:

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    Alia snapped outside Bhansali’s office

    The Raazi actress was seen at her sartorial best while heading to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in the city.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    Made heads turn in a maxi dress

    Alia is seen wearing a lovely purple and pink maxi dress. She styled her outfit with white heels.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    Summer fashion goals

    Known for her impeccable fashion sense, the actress shelled out major fashion goals in her recent outing.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 6
    Waves at paps

    Alia Bhatt, who is known to be a pap-friendly celeb, is seen waving at shutterbugs in the picture.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 6
    Steps out on a rainy day

    The Highway actress stepped out to meet the filmmaker amidst heavy rains in the city.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani