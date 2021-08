1 / 6

Bollywood’s female oriented movies that did wonders at the box-office

Bollywood movies have always revolved around male characters, showcasing the female actors as a sidekick in the frame who is by the hero’s side to support him. But, as times changed, so did the world of Hindi cinema, which started to make movies that are a lot more relatable with the modern times. Today, many moviemakers have been making stories that are “female oriented”which are winning the hearts of the audience, who believe in equality. Gone are the days when women were shown as fragile and delicate, as people now like to see them fight back against the wrongdoings. Here are Bollywood’s female-oriented movies that were huge commercial successes and a complete delight to watch on-screen. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : YouTube