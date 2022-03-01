Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone: Celebs who were approached for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt is winning the hearts with her powerful performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. Showcasing her feisty and fierce side, the diva left everyone mighty impressed with her portrayal of the most revered and powerful woman in Mumbai - Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia has always spoken about how bagging a film under Bhansali Productions was a dream come true. While the buzz around the movie is at an all-time high and the actress basks in the success of the film, here's a look at Bollywood celebs who were rumoured to be in the running to play the pivotal roles.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Nawazuddin Siddiqui was offered the role of a journalist in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, he couldn't sign it due to date issues.
Photo Credit : Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram
It is believed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Priyanka were in talks. However, in an interview, Priyanka said that she was not approached for the movie.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
There were rumours that before Priyanka Chopra, Rani was approached for the movie.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's Instagram
If reports are to be believed, Deepika was also being considered for the lead role. The actress has been part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela- Ram Leela and Padmaavat.
As per the reports, the actor was also first being considered for the movie. Reportedly, he will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film.
Photo Credit : Parth Samthaan Instagram