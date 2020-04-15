Ramayan: Alia Bhatt as Sita to Hrithik Roshan as Lord Ram; Actors who should star if the show was made as film

1 / 7

How Bollywood remake of the hit TV Show Ramayan would look like

Coronavirus outbreak is increasing day by day. The outbreak has terribly affected schools, colleges and the Indian Economy. A lot of movies have pushed their release dates, shoots have been canceled and Bollywood actors have been using this quarantine time to do other things at home. The outbreak had a negative impact on the TV industry as well. With several hit TV shows canceling their shoots to follow the government's guidelines to be safe, there is a re-run several classics including Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan on Doordarshan making the channel one of the most viewed channels nationwide currently. In a recent interview, when Dipika Chikhlia who played the role of Sita was asked which actors she wanted to see in Ramayan's Bollywood remake. She said that Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan will be a perfect pair to play Sita-Ram. While she wants Ajay Devgn to don the look of Ravan, she feels Varun Dhawan will justify Lakshman's role. And today we have our list of Bollywood actors we would love to see in the remake of the mythological story.

Photo Credit : Youtube