Ramayan: Alia Bhatt as Sita to Hrithik Roshan as Lord Ram; Actors who should star if the show was made as film

If one of the most viewed TV serials was remade into a Bollywood movie, we would love to watch these actors portray these important characters.
2100 reads Mumbai Updated: April 15, 2020 03:05 pm
    How Bollywood remake of the hit TV Show Ramayan would look like

    Coronavirus outbreak is increasing day by day. The outbreak has terribly affected schools, colleges and the Indian Economy. A lot of movies have pushed their release dates, shoots have been canceled and Bollywood actors have been using this quarantine time to do other things at home. The outbreak had a negative impact on the TV industry as well. With several hit TV shows canceling their shoots to follow the government's guidelines to be safe, there is a re-run several classics including Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan on Doordarshan making the channel one of the most viewed channels nationwide currently. In a recent interview, when Dipika Chikhlia who played the role of Sita was asked which actors she wanted to see in Ramayan's Bollywood remake. She said that Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan will be a perfect pair to play Sita-Ram. While she wants Ajay Devgn to don the look of Ravan, she feels Varun Dhawan will justify Lakshman's role. And today we have our list of Bollywood actors we would love to see in the remake of the mythological story.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Hrithik Roshan as Lord Ram

    Hrithik Roshan is known to be experimental with his roles and serves justice to them as well. Though we have never seen him portraying the role of a king in his previous movies, this would be a great change for fans to see and the actor's charming personality would be lovely with the character.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Ranveer Singh as Ravan

    Ranveer would be the perfect actor to play the role of the evil king Ravan due to the justice he gives to his on screen characters and we all loved Padmavat due to the actor even more.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Rajkummar Rao as Lakshman

    Lakshman who was righteous, devoted to his elder brother and sister in law and known for his looks would be a perfect part for Rajkummar Rao to play.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Vidyut Jamwal as Hanuman

    Hanuman's part was played by late Dara Singh, Hanuman was skillful, devoted witty and was always packed to teach his enemies a lesson. Commando actor Vidyut Jamwal would be a good fit for this role.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Amitabh Bachchan as King Dashrath

    Amitabh Bachchan as King Dashrath would be perfect and we have already seen Hrithik and Amitabh Ji shared screen space in KKKG as son- father.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Alia Bhatt as Sita

    Alia is one of the most promising actress who does justice to her roles. She would be perfect for the remake of Ramayan in the role of Sita.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

