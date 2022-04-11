Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt: 5 times the soon-to-wed couple proved they love celebrating festivals

1 / 6

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s festive appearances

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are just a few days away from tying the knot and their massive fan following can’t keep calm about it. For the uninitiated, Ranbir and Alia have been dating each other for several years now and have been quite open about it. Not only are they frequently spotted hanging out in the city and seen celebrating special moments together, but they also give major vacation goals. In fact, speculations about the power couple’s wedding have also been doing the rounds for almost two years now. It is reported that their wedding festivities will begin on April 13. Interestingly, Ranbir and Alia, who have been a fashion inspiration for their fans, have often left everyone in awe with their style sense, especially during the festive days. And while the couple is set to tie the knot this week, Ranbir and Alia will be once again winning hearts with their desi swag and fashion statements as they will be having a traditional ceremony. So, as everyone gears up for this grand wedding, here’s a look at some of the power couple’s festive appearances.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla