Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt: 5 times the soon-to-wed couple proved they love celebrating festivals

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are just a few days away from tying the knot and their massive fan following can’t keep calm about it. For the uninitiated, Ranbir and Alia have been dating each other for several years now and have been quite open about it. Not only are they frequently spotted hanging out in the city and seen celebrating special moments together, but they also give major vacation goals. In fact, speculations about the power couple’s wedding have also been doing the rounds for almost two years now. It is reported that their wedding festivities will begin on April 13.
Interestingly, Ranbir and Alia, who have been a fashion inspiration for their fans, have often left everyone in awe with their style sense, especially during the festive days. And while the couple is set to tie the knot this week, Ranbir and Alia will be once again winning hearts with their desi swag and fashion statements as they will be having a traditional ceremony. So, as everyone gears up for this grand wedding, here’s a look at some of the power couple’s festive appearances.
Alia Bhatt made Diwali 2021 brighter as she shared a beautiful pic of herself with Ranbir Kapoor. In the pic, Alia was seen holding Ranbir close to her and the couple couldn’t take their eyes off each other. Alia had opted for a blue coloured lehenga choli while Ranbir looked handsome in a kurta pyjama.
Bollywood is known for celebrating Holi with a lot of zeal. Interestingly, Ranbir and Alia had arrived together for a Holi bash in 2020 and were seen twinning in white. While Ranbir had opted for a white shirt, Alia looked beautiful in her white suit.
Alia Bhatt has been a part of the Kapoor family’s annual family lunch on Christmas for a couple of years now. During the Christmas celebrations in 2020, Ranbir looked dapper in his dark coloured t-shirt which he had paired with black trousers while Alia had opted for a green coloured outfit and completed her look with a Santa cap. He was seen holding ladylove Alia Bhatt close to him as the posed for the paparazzi.
In 2017, Ranbir and Alia made headlines as they made an appearance during the Durga Puja celebrations. Ranbir made a statement in a peach kurta while Alia looked stunning in her yellow suit. They certainly made a perfect couple during the celebrations
Ranbir and Alia have been creating waves for their upcoming movie Brahmastra. The couple along with director Ayan Mukerji has launched the logo of their much-talked-about fantasy drama at Kumbh Mela on the occasion of Mahashivratri in 2019.
