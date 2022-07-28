Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan: 5 couples who boldly broke relationship stereotypes

1 / 6

5 Bollywood Couples that break stereotypes

Bollywood LOVES a good love story. The definitions of love have changed over time. Gone are the days when one needs a marriage certificate to justify their love. The traditions have taken a backseat and its loyalty that matters. Some couples choose to go down a specific route, while some others make their own destiny. However, one thing is clear today we are living in a Modern India that celebrates all types of love. The most loved couples on social media are a testament to the fact that our country has truly progressed. We take a look at 5 couples of Bollywood who have had a unique love story and written their own narrative without any fears!

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt/Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram