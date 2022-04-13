As Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt tie the knot, checking wedding invites of Virushka, Katrina-Vicky & others; PICS

1 / 6

Bollywood star couples' wedding invitations

Bollywood weddings are a festival in their own right. The excitement, grandeur, and anticipation make them extra special. Speaking of which, lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s much-talked-about wedding is just around the corner. For the unversed, the duo will be tying the knot on the 15th of April in the presence of their family and friends, at the Barfi actor’s Vastu residence in the suburban neighbourhood of Bandra in Mumbai. While the star couple has not shared any detail about the wedding, the preparations for their special day have begun in full swing. Talking of preparations, invitations are a significant part of weddings. Be it Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, or Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, all B’Town couples had paid special attention to their customized wedding invitations. Ahead of Alia and Ranbir’s marriage, let us revisit these invites from stars’ weddings in the past.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla