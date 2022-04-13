As Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt tie the knot, checking wedding invites of Virushka, Katrina-Vicky & others; PICS

Bollywood weddings are a festival in their own right. The excitement, grandeur, and anticipation make them extra special. Speaking of which, lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s much-talked-about wedding is just around the corner. For the unversed, the duo will be tying the knot on the 15th of April in the presence of their family and friends, at the Barfi actor’s Vastu residence in the suburban neighbourhood of Bandra in Mumbai. While the star couple has not shared any detail about the wedding, the preparations for their special day have begun in full swing. Talking of preparations, invitations are a significant part of weddings. Be it Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, or Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, all B’Town couples had paid special attention to their customized wedding invitations. Ahead of Alia and Ranbir’s marriage, let us revisit these invites from stars’ weddings in the past.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Anushka and Virat opted for a floral-themed, pastel-hued invitation card in pink and beige, which blended well with the subdued colour palette of their wedding. They also sent a sapling as a token along with their invites.
DeepVeer’s kept their invitation card for their wedding reception minimalistic, with golden cursive calligraphy done on white cards.
Lovebirds Katrina and Vicky chose a quirky wedding invitation that featured colourful motifs and paintings of cartoon figures playing Indian instruments and dancing. It also had the words ‘Let’s celebrate Katrina & Vicky’ written.
Priyanka Chopra opted for a yellow-coloured invitation card for her wedding reception with hubby Nick Jonas. It was quite classic and simple, with the words printed in an orange hue.
Sonam and Anand went for a green-themed wedding card, with leaves painted on them. They mentioned the date, venue, and dress code for their guests.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app