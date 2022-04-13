As Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt tie the knot, checking wedding invites of Virushka, Katrina-Vicky & others; PICS

Published on Apr 13, 2022 02:52 AM IST   |  985
   
    alia bhatt and ranbir kapoor

    Bollywood star couples' wedding invitations

    Bollywood weddings are a festival in their own right. The excitement, grandeur, and anticipation make them extra special. Speaking of which, lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s much-talked-about wedding is just around the corner. For the unversed, the duo will be tying the knot on the 15th of April in the presence of their family and friends, at the Barfi actor’s Vastu residence in the suburban neighbourhood of Bandra in Mumbai. While the star couple has not shared any detail about the wedding, the preparations for their special day have begun in full swing. Talking of preparations, invitations are a significant part of weddings. Be it Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, or Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, all B’Town couples had paid special attention to their customized wedding invitations. Ahead of Alia and Ranbir’s marriage, let us revisit these invites from stars’ weddings in the past.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wedding invite

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

    Anushka and Virat opted for a floral-themed, pastel-hued invitation card in pink and beige, which blended well with the subdued colour palette of their wedding. They also sent a sapling as a token along with their invites.

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding invite

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

    DeepVeer’s kept their invitation card for their wedding reception minimalistic, with golden cursive calligraphy done on white cards.

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding invite

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

    Lovebirds Katrina and Vicky chose a quirky wedding invitation that featured colourful motifs and paintings of cartoon figures playing Indian instruments and dancing. It also had the words ‘Let’s celebrate Katrina & Vicky’ written.

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding invite

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra opted for a yellow-coloured invitation card for her wedding reception with hubby Nick Jonas. It was quite classic and simple, with the words printed in an orange hue.

    Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

    Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

    Sonam and Anand went for a green-themed wedding card, with leaves painted on them. They mentioned the date, venue, and dress code for their guests.

