Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Everything you need to know about their big day

All eyes are on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ever since these two have opened up about their relationship. It is reported that the couple is all set to tie the knot in this month. Before the madness of yet another big wedding of Bollywood begins we thought of listing down everything that y ou need to know about Ranbir and Alia's wedding.
A source close to Pinkvilla while spilling details about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's big day said, "The wedding is taking place in April. The wedding festivities will take place from April 13 - 17. During this period, the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies are scheduled as well." Members close to the Kapoor and Bhatt families have been asked to keep themselves free during this period.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Ranbir and Alia will get married at the RK House in Chembur just like Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor did. Ranbir Kapoor wanted to have a wedding just like his parents, and hence this venue was finalised.
It is reported that Alia Bhatt is going to be a Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra bride. She will wear Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi outfits for her wedding celebration.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
A source known to India Today revealed that all his closest friends including Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ayan Mukerji will be attending Ranbir’s bachelor's party. "Ranbir is extremely close to Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ayan Mukerji. The actor is planning a bachelor's party at his place. It will be attended by his close buddies from the world of showbiz and his childhood friends. This is Ranbir's way of throwing an impromptu bachelor's party," the source said.
While the wedding will be a family affair, the couple will throw a reception party for their industry friends at the end of April.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt/ Instagram