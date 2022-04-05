Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Everything you need to know about their big day

1 / 5

Wedding celebrations to be held between April 13-17

All eyes are on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ever since these two have opened up about their relationship. It is reported that the couple is all set to tie the knot in this month. Before the madness of yet another big wedding of Bollywood begins we thought of listing down everything that y ou need to know about Ranbir and Alia's wedding. A source close to Pinkvilla while spilling details about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's big day said, "The wedding is taking place in April. The wedding festivities will take place from April 13 - 17. During this period, the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies are scheduled as well." Members close to the Kapoor and Bhatt families have been asked to keep themselves free during this period.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla