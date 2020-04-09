Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 5 PDA moments which created a storm on internet and sparked wedding rumours

1 / 6

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's most memorable moments which created a buzz on the internet

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are amongst the 'IT' couples in B-Town. Although their relationship has been in the news since the past year, it all started with Alia's self-admitted crush on Ranbir Kapoor during Karan Johar's chat show in 2014. Alia Bhatt also said that she still wanted to marry him. She quoted, "I have hung out with Ranbir and I still think he is really adorable and I still want to marry him.” Cut to years later, the stars got paired opposite each other for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra who also happens to their best buddy! The cupid struck the two on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra in Bulgaria. The couple has been going strong ever since and have remained inseparable. Ranbir Alia made their first official public appearance together in May of 2018 at Sonam Kapoor's wedding. Ranbir Kapoor went on record in a GQ interview where he confirmed the relationship.“It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit,” the actor had said. The couple is lovingly called as 'RaLia' by their fans and have a lot of fan pages dedicated to them on social media. Ever since, they make heads turn every time they are spotted together at events, parties, family gatherings or award shows. They also make sure to take out time from their busy schedules and go on vacations to spend quality time with each other. Recently there were rumours about the couple's alleged breakup which Alia put off by posting a picture on her Instagram feed giving Ranbir the picture credits! However, marriage is not around the corner but the couple continues to give us major goals with their cute PDA moments and as fans await a news on wedding bells, here are five moments when RaLia created a storm on the internet with their most endearing chemistry.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani