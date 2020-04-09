/
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 5 PDA moments which created a storm on internet and sparked wedding rumours
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are amongst the most talked about couples in B-Town and everyone is in love with their chemistry. Today, we have for you five moments of the couple that set major couple goals and will make you fall in love with 'RaLia'.
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Updated: April 9, 2020 06:18 pm
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's most memorable moments which created a buzz on the internet
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are amongst the 'IT' couples in B-Town. Although their relationship has been in the news since the past year, it all started with Alia's self-admitted crush on Ranbir Kapoor during Karan Johar's chat show in 2014. Alia Bhatt also said that she still wanted to marry him. She quoted, "I have hung out with Ranbir and I still think he is really adorable and I still want to marry him.” Cut to years later, the stars got paired opposite each other for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra who also happens to their best buddy! The cupid struck the two on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra in Bulgaria. The couple has been going strong ever since and have remained inseparable. Ranbir Alia made their first official public appearance together in May of 2018 at Sonam Kapoor's wedding. Ranbir Kapoor went on record in a GQ interview where he confirmed the relationship.“It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit,” the actor had said. The couple is lovingly called as 'RaLia' by their fans and have a lot of fan pages dedicated to them on social media. Ever since, they make heads turn every time they are spotted together at events, parties, family gatherings or award shows. They also make sure to take out time from their busy schedules and go on vacations to spend quality time with each other. Recently there were rumours about the couple's alleged breakup which Alia put off by posting a picture on her Instagram feed giving Ranbir the picture credits! However, marriage is not around the corner but the couple continues to give us major goals with their cute PDA moments and as fans await a news on wedding bells, here are five moments when RaLia created a storm on the internet with their most endearing chemistry.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
The first ever official public appearance
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in news ever since their movie Brahmastra got announced. However, they became the centre of attraction when they made their first ever official public appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in May 2018. Alia also posted a picture with Ranbir on her Instagram feed which went viral on the internet. This was probably the moment everyone knew this is surely meant to be!
Photo Credit : Instagram
PDA at an awards show which melt all the hearts
Soon after the couple made their relationship official, they shared a romantic dance to the tunes of Alia's debut film song 'Ishq Wala Love' at an awards show. This dance truly displayed their chemistry leaving everyone in awe. Not only this, the couple also walked out of the awards show together hand-in-hand!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Love of their lives
Recently, at the Filmfare Awards 2019, when Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress Award, in her speech, she pointed at Ranbir and said, "Tonight is all about love; there, my special one, I love you." Similarly, when Ranbir Kapoor was called for his award, he kissed Alia before walking up to the stage to take his award.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Alia and Ranbir's first lunch with the Kapoor clan
Last year in December, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made an appearance for the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch. For the Kapoor family, the annual Christmas lunch at the late Shashi Kapoor's Mumbai home has become a tradition; thanks to the legendary actor's late wife Jennifer Kendal, which started over three decades ago. The entire Kapoor clan sees to it that the Christmas feast is unmissable and last year, Alia Bhatt made her debut at the annual lunch.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Armaan Jain's birthday bash
Ranbir Kapoor took his love Alia Bhatt to celebrate cousin Armaan Jain's birthday bash and the inside pictures soon went viral! This is truly a picture perfect.
Photo Credit : Instagram
