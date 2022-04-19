Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding was a fest of kisses and love; See 6 pics

1 / 7

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's magical wedding

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have tied the knot, their dreamy pictures have dominated the social media handles. The magical glimpses from their wedding prove fairytale stories can exist. From the Mehendi ceremony to the post-wedding bash, fans cannot get over the recent set of pictures shared by the newlyweds' family members. On April 14, Alia and Ranbir confirmed that they have sealed the deal with a heartfelt post that read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia” From kissing each other to raising a toast to cutting a delicious wedding cake, everything about Ralia’s wedding was special. Here are five pictures that prove Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding was a fest of kisses and hugs.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram/House On The Clouds