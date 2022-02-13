Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s kiss to Alia Bhatt’s love for white, see viral photos of the week

Updated on Feb 13, 2022
   
    The entertainment industry remained buzzed with the happening news. Right from Alia Bhatt promoting Gangubai Kathiawadi to Gehraiyaan release—all pictures were trending on social media. Well, the Shakun Batra’s directorial continue to trend on social media. The film songs managed to take the internet by storm. On the other side, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor also ruled the social media. Even Ranveer Singh also shared a kiss picture with his wife leaving fans in awe.

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram

    Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s kiss

    Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s kiss

    The actor took to his handle and shared an adorable picture with Deepika. The photo was trending on social media

    Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh Instagram

    Alia Bhatt looks pretty in white saree

    Alia Bhatt looks pretty in white saree

    Currently, the actress is promoting her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has been wearing a lot ethnic wear especially in white colour.

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram

    Salman Khan spotted at the airport

    Salman Khan spotted at the airport

    Salman Khan was seen in casuals at the airport. He is currently shooting for Tiger 3.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Janhvi Kapoor spotted in the city

    Janhvi Kapoor spotted in the city

    Clad in yellow colour attire, the actress was seen in the city. She has injured her hand.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Sara Ali Khan makes a stylish appearance in all black attire

    Sara Ali Khan makes a stylish appearance in all black attire

    Sara Ali Khan was seen wearing all black attire as she gets papped while coming out of her car.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani