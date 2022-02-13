1 / 6

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s kiss to Alia Bhatt’s love for white, see viral photos of the week

The entertainment industry remained buzzed with the happening news. Right from Alia Bhatt promoting Gangubai Kathiawadi to Gehraiyaan release—all pictures were trending on social media. Well, the Shakun Batra’s directorial continue to trend on social media. The film songs managed to take the internet by storm. On the other side, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor also ruled the social media. Even Ranveer Singh also shared a kiss picture with his wife leaving fans in awe.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram